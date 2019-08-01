Berkshire Hathaway’s Denton Advisory Group takes top honors for Q2 in Colorado

Kyle, Craig and Kevin Denton.

Special to the Daily

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Properties’ Denton Advisory Group was recently honored as the top-performing 2019 broker team in Colorado for the second quarter in a row.

Vail Valley residents since 1975, Craig Denton started Denton Advisory Group in 1978 with Kyle joining in 2001 and Kevin in 2017. The team has consistently been among the top three performing broker groups for Colorado, including earning the No. 1 Team honors for gross commission income in 2017 and 2018. Kyle was also named the 2017 Realtor of the Year by the Vail Board of Realtors.

“Craig, Kyle and Kevin continue to demonstrate their commitment to excellence on every level,” said Michael Slevin, owner of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Properties, in a news release. “We’re extremely proud of their high-level accomplishments over the past several years.”