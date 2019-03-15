Berlaimont protest march planned today in Edwards

EDWARDS — Today, a community town hall with Colorado State Sen. Kerry Donovan and State Rep. Dylan Roberts will highlight a march and demonstration to protest the Berlaimont project proposed north of Edwards.

The march will commence at the Edwards Colorado Mountain College campus and conclude at Battle Mountain High School. The event will get underway at 4 p.m. and the community town hall is planned from 5 to 7 p.m. at BMHS.

The Berlaimont Estates project proposes a new paved road, nearly 30 feet in width across 4.2 miles of national forest in the heart of some of Eagle County's best remaining wildlife habitat. The road would access a 680-acre, private inholding deep inside the forest.

The Wilderness Workshop, headquartered in Carbondale, is lending support to the citizens' effort opposing the Berlaimont project. Following the march, Donovan and Roberts will lead a panel discussion and community town hall with wildlife experts and concerned citizens. The public is invited and encouraged to comment following the panel. Statements will be shared with Eagle County commissioners and U.S. Forest Service representatives. Headwaters Sierra Club of Eagle and Summit counties and Friends of Eagles Nest Wilderness are community partners on the event. Light refreshments will be provided.

To learn more, visit https://wildernessworkshop.org/buck-berlaimont.