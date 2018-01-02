Bessie Minor Swift Foundation accepting grant applications for education programs

EAGLE COUNTY — The Bessie Minor Swift Foundation announced this week that it is accepting grant applications from nonprofit organizations in Eagle County. Grants will be awarded to institutes that promote literacy, reading and writing skills and programs in the languages, sciences and interdisciplinary areas.

Applications will be accepted through Thursday, Feb. 15, and recipients will be announced on Tuesday, May 1. The Fund will consider applications for grants requesting a minimum of $500 and a maximum of $3,000.

The Bessie Minor Swift Foundation awards grants to organizations that provide direct services to help with the implementation or expansion of literacy programs for children who are below grade level or experiencing difficulty reading and also to develop reading and writing skills at all age levels. The Foundation supports STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics), as well as providing occasional support to programs for adults.

More than $450,000 in grants has been awarded since 2008. The Foundation prefers to consider grants for programs instead of grants strictly for purchase of technology. The Foundation also prefers to award grants to organizations that do not have access to large fundraising budgets and are local in nature. Grants are made only to nonprofit organizations certified as tax exempt.

For more information about the Bessie Minor Swift Foundation grants, visit http://www.bessieminorswift.org or email grants@bessieminorswift.org.