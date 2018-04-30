Bessie Minor Swift Foundation community grant award winners announced

CARSON CITY, Nevada — The Bessie Minor Swift Foundation announced Monday, April 30, the recipients of this year's grant cycle, representing more than $80,000 in grants to programs that promote literacy, reading and writing skills, as well as those that focus on languages, sciences and interdisciplinary areas.

Formed by the owners and founder of Swift Communications, the parent company of the Vail Daily, the Foundation has awarded more than $530,000 in grants since 2008 to organizations in the communities where Swift Communications conducts business. This year, 163 applications were received and 36 organizations, including two in Eagle County, were chosen to share $80,986 in awards.

• Homestake Peak School, Avon ($1,690.40) — Funds will be used for the purchase of reading-intervention materials that target kindergarten through third-grade readers with phonics deficits that prevent them from reading grade-level texts. Two scientific, research-based programs from Really Great Reading will be used to provide systematic and multi-sensory phonics instruction in small, targeted, daily intervention reading groups. In addition to purchasing two intervention programs, funds will be used to purchase bags so students can take books and materials home and back to school.

• Battle Mountain High School, Edwards ($3,000) — Funds will be used to purchase a classroom set of Vex Robotics, along with supplemental research-based curriculum designed specifically for a high school classroom. Supporting existing state and national science standards, students will construct and use robotics and computer programming to explore current issues, model real-world applications and propose solutions to questions that face the community. The strategy is a project-based learning approach to curricula with student engagement through engineering design and problem solving.

Bessie Minor Swift Foundation grant applications will be accepted again starting Jan. 1, 2019, with a deadline of Feb. 15, 2019. For more information, including full details about all of this year's grant recipients, visit http://www.bessieminorswift.org.