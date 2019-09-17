LAST CHANCE TO VOTE in the Best of the Vail Valley 2019 — voting ends Sept. 18

The Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater is again among the nominees for best live music venue.

Voting runs through Sept. 18.

Winners — gold, silver and bronze — will be announced Oct. 15.



EAGLE COUNTY — People in the Vail Valley are passionate about their favorite places and people. It’s time to proclaim that passion, by voting in the Vail Daily’s Best of the Vail Valley competition.

Voting is open until Sept. 18, and you can vote once per day. The full list of nominees is available at http://www.vaildaily.com/bestofvail2019.

As with last year, nominees are in five broad areas: Entertainment, Outdoors, Restaurants and Bars, Retail and Service.

Categories run the gamut from your favorite musician or budtender to the best bike shop to the best place for a romantic dinner.

“This is our biggest reader engagement effort of the year,” Vail Daily Publisher Mark Wurzer said. In 2018, nearly 9,000 people cast more than 58,000 votes.

In line with the Vail Valley’s heritage of World Cup ski racing, winners earn gold, silver and bronze awards. And it isn’t just businesses that are honored

Wurzer said Best of the Vail Valley provides great content for the Vail Daily, not just for businesses, but for its readers across print and digital platforms, and for audiences including locals, visitors and second-home.

Businesses appreciate the additional exposure provided by Best of the Vail Valley, and readers can quickly learn about the valley’s best products, services and places.

Andy Jessen, a co-owner at Eagle’s Bonfire Brewing, said he’s a fan of Best of Vail Valley. Bonfire has won several awards over the years.

“It’s always cool to have the recognition and support of locals,” Jessen said. “It’s a way to celebrate local businesses.”

Jessen said he enjoys the friendly competition with other local businesses. And, he said, awards are a point of pride for the Bonfire team.

Hygge Life in EagleVail took gold for the best Home Store in the 2018 Best of the Vail Valley competition.

Hygge Life co-owner Koen van Renswoude said the award was “really appreciated,” especially since it reflects local community support.

“We want to be a place for the community to come,” van Renswoude said, especially since the Hygge Life store now includes a place to get a cup of coffee.

Using a web-based platform ensures votes are accurately counted — remember, you can vote once a day.

Gold, silver and bronze winners, along with community leaders, will be invited to an Oct. 15 special reception at Vail’s Donovan Pavilion. Winners won’t know their place on the podium until that event. Web and print announcements will be published following the event.

You can play your part in the celebration of the valley’s best by voting — as often as once a day.

