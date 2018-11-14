Best of Vail 2018 winners (full list)
November 14, 2018
Drumroll, please! After tallying the results from approximately 7,000 ballots and 58,309 total votes cast, the Vail Daily announced winners from the Best of Vail contest on Wednesday, Nov. 13 at Donovan Pavilion.
Without further ado, see the full list of winners below:
Entertainment
|Art gallery:
|Alpine Arts Center
|Local artist:
|Jesse Horton
|Day trip:
|Piney Lake
|Late-night scene:
|Shakedown Bar
|Local winter festival:
|Burton US Open
|Local musician/band:
|Andy Cyphert
|Local summer festival:
|Bonfire Block Party
|Music venue:
|Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater
|Pilates:
|The Athletic Club at The Westin
|Romantic date:
|Sweet Basil
|Workout spot:
|Minturn Fitness Center
|Yoga studio:
|Revolution Power Yoga
Outdoors
|Adventure outfitter:
|Vail Valley Anglers
|Backcountry run:
|Minturn Mile
|Bike trail:
|Boneyard
|Chairlift:
|High Noon Express Lift
|Cycling route:
|Eagle Valley Trail
|Fly-fishing outfitter:
|Minturn Anglers
|Fly-fishing spot:
|Avon under Sunridge bridge
|Golf course:
|Sonnenalp Club
|Hike:
|Missouri Lakes Trail
|Nordic track:
|Vail Nordic Center
|Ski run (BC):
|Rose Bowl
|Ski run (Vail):
|Northwoods
|Snowshoe trail:
|Strawberry Park
|SUP:
|Nottingham Lake
|View:
|Piney Lake
Restaurants and Bars
Retail
|Bike shop:
|The Kind Bikes and Skis
|Craft beer selection:
|Avon Liquor
|Dispensary selection:
|High Country Healing
|Home store:
|Hygge Life
|Jewelry store:
|The Golden Bear
|Kids’ clothing store:
|Wishes Toy Store
|Men’s clothing store:
|Ptarmigan Sports
|Outdoor gear store:
|Ptarmigan Sports
|Pet shop:
|Fresh Tracks Pet Shop
|Shoe store:
|Ptarmigan Sports
|Ski shop:
|Vista Bahn Ski Rentals
|Snowboard shop:
|Buzz’s Boards
|Tire store:
|Costco
|Toy store:
|Wishes Toy Store
|Wine selection:
|Avon Liquor
|Women’s clothing store:
|Wild Heart
Service
|Bartending staff
|Vail Brewing Co.
|Bathroom
|The Westin Riverfront
|Budtenders
|High Country Healing
|Hotel staff
|Vail Marriott
|Insurance agency
|Will Comerford, State Farm
|Mechanic shop
|Leadfoot Linda’s
|Offseason deal
|Nozawa Sushi
|Pet-friendly business
|Bonfire Brewing
|Pharmacy
|Vail Valley Pharmacy
|Salon
|Fusion Hair Studio
|Taxi/shuttle service
|Ride Taxi
|Veterinary practice
|Vail Valley Animal Hospital
|Wait staff
|Juniper Restaurant