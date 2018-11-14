 Best of Vail 2018 winners full list | VailDaily.com | VailDaily.com

Best of Vail 2018 winners (full list)

Staff Report

 

Drumroll, please! After tallying the results from approximately 7,000 ballots and 58,309 total votes cast, the Vail Daily announced winners from the Best of Vail contest on Wednesday, Nov. 13 at Donovan Pavilion.

Without further ado, see the full list of winners below:

 

Entertainment

Art gallery:Alpine Arts Center
Local artist:Jesse Horton
Day trip:Piney Lake
Late-night scene:Shakedown Bar
Local winter festival:Burton US Open
Local musician/band:Andy Cyphert
Local summer festival:Bonfire Block Party
Music venue:Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater
Pilates:The Athletic Club at The Westin
Romantic date:Sweet Basil
Workout spot:Minturn Fitness Center
Yoga studio:Revolution Power Yoga

Outdoors

Adventure outfitter:Vail Valley Anglers
Backcountry run:Minturn Mile
Bike trail:Boneyard
Chairlift:High Noon Express Lift 
Cycling route:Eagle Valley Trail
Fly-fishing outfitter:Minturn Anglers
Fly-fishing spot:Avon under Sunridge bridge
Golf course:Sonnenalp Club
Hike:Missouri Lakes Trail
Nordic track:Vail Nordic Center
Ski run (BC):Rose Bowl
Ski run (Vail):Northwoods
Snowshoe trail:Strawberry Park
SUP:Nottingham Lake
View:Piney Lake

Restaurants and Bars

Asian food:Henry’s Chinese Café
Atmosphere:Almresi Vail
Baked goods:Hovey & Harrison
Barbecue:Moe’s Original Bar B Que
Breakfast:Westside Café
Brunch:Vintage
Burger:Larkburger
Burrito:Rocky Mountain Taco
Caterer:Red Maple Catering
Cocktail:The Rose
Coffee:Yeti’s Grind
Craft beer selection:Vail Brewing Co.
Deli:Avon Bakery & Deli
Event/festival food:Rocky Mountain Taco
Family restaurant:Almresi Vail
Fast food:Rocky Mountain Taco
Fine dining (Edwards):Juniper Restaurant
Fine dining (BC):Splendido at the Chateau
Fine dining (Vail):Sweet Basil
Happy hour (Avon):Vin48
Happy hour (BC):Coyote Cafe
Happy hour (Eagle):Bonfire Brewing
Happy hour (Edwards):e | town
Happy hour (Vail):Almresi Vail
Healthy food:Hovey & Harrison
Ice cream:Sundae
Italian:Ristorante Ti Amo
Local brewery:Vail Brewing Co.
Margarita:Maya 
Mexican:Rocky Mountain Taco
Patio:White Bison
Pizza:Pazzo’s Pizzeria
Salad:The Rose
Seafood:Montauk Seafood Grill
Side dishes:Moe’s Original Bar B Que
Signature dessert:Sweet Basil
Sports bar:Bob’s Place
Steak:Elway’s
Takeout:Rocky Mountain Taco
Wine selection:Vin48
Worker’s lunch:Rocky Mountain Taco

Retail

Bike shop:The Kind Bikes and Skis
Craft beer selection:Avon Liquor
Dispensary selection:High Country Healing
Home store:Hygge Life
Jewelry store:The Golden Bear
Kids’ clothing store:Wishes Toy Store
Men’s clothing store:Ptarmigan Sports
Outdoor gear store:Ptarmigan Sports
Pet shop:Fresh Tracks Pet Shop
Shoe store:Ptarmigan Sports
Ski shop:Vista Bahn Ski Rentals
Snowboard shop:Buzz’s Boards
Tire store:Costco
Toy store:Wishes Toy Store
Wine selection:Avon Liquor
Women’s clothing store:Wild Heart

Service

Bartending staffVail Brewing Co.
BathroomThe Westin Riverfront
BudtendersHigh Country Healing
Hotel staffVail Marriott 
Insurance agencyWill Comerford, State Farm
Mechanic shopLeadfoot Linda’s
Offseason dealNozawa Sushi
Pet-friendly businessBonfire Brewing
PharmacyVail Valley Pharmacy
SalonFusion Hair Studio
Taxi/shuttle serviceRide Taxi
Veterinary practiceVail Valley Animal Hospital
Wait staffJuniper Restaurant

 

