Best of Vail 2020: See the full list of winners
Best of Vail 2020: See the full list of winners

Staff Report
  

Arts & Activities

Art Gallery- Alpine Arts Center

Visual Artist- Pamela Olson

Musician- Andy Cyphert

Pilates- The Athletic Club at the Westin Riverfront

Yoga Studio- Yoga Off Broadway

Workout Spot- Endorphin

Fly-Fishing Outfitter- Minturn Anglers

Nordic Track- Vail Nordic Center

Romantic Date- Alpenrose

Golf Course- EagleVail

Family Entertainment- Cross Creek Disc Golf Course

Food and Drink

Asian Food- Henry’s Chinese Cafe

Baked Goods- Hovey & Harrison

Barbecue- Moe’s Original Bar B Que

Breakfast- The Little Diner

Brunch- Vintage

Burrito- Rocky Mountain Taco

Burger- Craftsman

Coffee- Yet’s Grind

Lunch Spot- Rocky Mountain Taco

Deli- Belmont Deli

Family Restaurant- Alpenrose

Steak- Elway’s

Catering Service- Rocky Mountain Taco

Fine Dining Vail Valley- Juniper

Fine Dining Beaver Creek- Splendido at the Chateau

Fine Dining Vail Mountain- Alpenrose

Healthy Food- Hovey & Harrison

Patio- Garfinkel’s

Happy Hour Vail Valley- Drunken Goat

Happy Hour Beaver Creek- Coyote Cafe

Happy Hour in Vail- Almresi

Brewery- Vail Brewing Co.

Cocktail- Almresi

Italian Restaurant- Ti Amo

Mexican Restaurant- El Segundo

Seafood- Montauk Seafood Grill

Ice Cream- Sundae

Pizza- Pickup’s Pizza

Dessert- The Rose

Sports Bar- Bob’s Place

Wine Selection- Vin48

Retail

Craft Beer Selection (Liquor Store) – Boone’s Wine and Spirits

Bike Shop- Buzz’s Bike Shop

Pet Shop- Fresh Tracks

Kid’s Clothing Store- Skipper & Scout

Toy Store- Wishes the Toy Store

Jewelry Store- The Golden Bear

Home Store- Hygge Life

Wine Selection (Liquor Store)- Boone’s Wine and Spirits

Dispensary- High Country Healing

Shoe Store- Ptarmigan Sports

Women’s Clothing Store- Wild Heart

Men’s Clothing Store- Ptarmigan Sports

Locally-Made Product- Sendy Sauce

Ski Shop- Buzz’s

Snowboard Shop- Buzz’s

Outdoor Gear- Ptarmigan Sports

Service

Hair Salon- Noni’s Hair Bar

Best Spa- Local Revival

Pharmacy- Vail Valley Pharmacy

Mechanic Shop- BWP Motorsports

Veterinary Practice- Vail Valley Animal Hospital

Taxi/Shuttle Service- Vess Limousine

Community Outreach Project- The Community Market

Teacher- Sarah Brubeck

Editor’s Picks

Biggest Winner- Buzz’s

Best Newcomer- The Assembly

