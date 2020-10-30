Best of Vail 2020: See the full list of winners
Arts & Activities
Art Gallery- Alpine Arts Center
Pilates- The Athletic Club at the Westin Riverfront
Yoga Studio- Yoga Off Broadway
Fly-Fishing Outfitter- Minturn Anglers
Nordic Track- Vail Nordic Center
Family Entertainment- Cross Creek Disc Golf Course
Food and Drink
Asian Food- Henry’s Chinese Cafe
Barbecue- Moe’s Original Bar B Que
Lunch Spot- Rocky Mountain Taco
Catering Service- Rocky Mountain Taco
Fine Dining Vail Valley- Juniper
Fine Dining Beaver Creek- Splendido at the Chateau
Fine Dining Vail Mountain- Alpenrose
Healthy Food- Hovey & Harrison
Happy Hour Vail Valley- Drunken Goat
Happy Hour Beaver Creek- Coyote Cafe
Mexican Restaurant- El Segundo
Seafood- Montauk Seafood Grill
Retail
Craft Beer Selection (Liquor Store) – Boone’s Wine and Spirits
Kid’s Clothing Store- Skipper & Scout
Toy Store- Wishes the Toy Store
Jewelry Store- The Golden Bear
Wine Selection (Liquor Store)- Boone’s Wine and Spirits
Dispensary- High Country Healing
Women’s Clothing Store- Wild Heart
Men’s Clothing Store- Ptarmigan Sports
Locally-Made Product- Sendy Sauce
Outdoor Gear- Ptarmigan Sports
Service
Pharmacy- Vail Valley Pharmacy
Mechanic Shop- BWP Motorsports
Veterinary Practice- Vail Valley Animal Hospital
Taxi/Shuttle Service- Vess Limousine
Community Outreach Project- The Community Market
Editor’s Picks
Support Local Journalism
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
See more