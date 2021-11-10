Best of Vail Valley 2021: See the full list of winners
Over 74,000 votes were cast in this year’s contest. See the winners below.
Arts & Activities
Art Gallery- J. Cotter, Claggett/Rey, Alpine Arts Center, ARTSPaCE workshop+gallery
Fly-Fishing Outfitter- Trout Trickers, Vail Valley Anglers, Minturn Anglers
Golf Course- Eagle Ranch Golf Club, EagleVail Golf Club, Sonnenalp Club
Local Musician/Band- Johnny Schleper, Andy Cyphert, Nick Steingart
Nordic Track- Vail Nordic Center, McCoy Park
Outdoor Activities Outfitter- Buzz’s Backcountry, Timberline Tours, Sage Outdoor Adventures
Pilates Studio- Yoga Off Broadway, Synergy Center for Wellness, The Athletic Club at the Westin
Place For A Romantic Date- Juniper Restaurant, Ristorante Ti Amo, The Assembly
Run – Beaver Creek- Rose Bowl, Centennial, Little Brave
Run – Vail- Riva Ridge, Christmas, Riva Glade
Visual Artist- Tara Novak, Pamela Olsen, Amy Dose, MORE2Dance
Workout Spot- Crosstraining Fitness of Vail, Endorphin Eagle, Avon Recreation Center
Yoga Studio- Yoga Off Broadway, Revolution Power Yoga, Anahata Yoga
Food & Drink
Asian Food- Henry’s Chinese Cafe, Matsuhisa, Thai Kitchen
Baked Goods- Columbine Café & Bakery, Hovey & Harrison, Avon Bakery & Deli
Barbecue- Moe’s Original BBQ, Kirby Cosmo’s BBQ Bar, Riverwalk Theater
Breakfast- The Little Diner, Westside Cafe & Market, Village Bagel
Brewery- Bonfire Brewing, Vail Brewing Co., Gore Range Brewery
Brunch- Vintage, Westside Cafe & Market, Hovey & Harrison
Burger- Craftsman, Benderz Burger, Brush Creek Saloon
Burrito- Rocky Mountain Taco, El Segundo, Blessed Burrito
Catering Service- Lauren’s Kitchen, Season to Taste, Red Maple Catering
Cocktail- Drunken Goat, The Rose, Root & Flower
Coffee- Yeti’s Grind, Color Coffee Roasters, Vail Mountain Coffee & Tea Co.
Deli- Avon Bakery & Deli, Boardroom Market and Deli, Red Canyon Café
Dessert- Hovey & Harrison, Columbine Cafe & Bakery, Sweet Basil
Family Restaurant- Bully Ranch, Etown, Boneyard
Fine Dining (Avon/Eagle/Edwards)- Juniper Restaurant, The Assembly, Vin48
Fine Dining (Beaver Creek)- Splendido at the Chateau, Grouse Mountain Grill, Mirabelle Restaurant
Fine Dining (Vail)- Mountain Standard, Sweet Basil, Matsuhisa
Happy Hour- Drunken Goat, Etown, Coyote Cafe, The Dusty Boot Roadhouse, C Bar,
Garfinkel’s
Healthy Food- Hovey & Harrison, Drunken Goat, All the Good Stuff
Ice Cream- Sundae, Grand Ave Grill, KIWI International Delights
Italian Restaurant- Ristorante Ti Amo, La Nonna Ristorante Vail, Zino Ristorante
Latin American Restaurant- El Segundo, Fiesta’s Café & Cantina, Maya at The Westin
Lunch Spot- Craftsman, Rocky Mountain Taco, Drunken Goat
Patio- Garfinkel’s, Bonfire Brewing, Drunken Goat
Pizza- Pickup’s Pizza Co., Pazzo’s Pizzeria, Vendettas Restaurant
Seafood- Montauk Seafood Grill, Hooked Beaver Creek, Matsuhisa
Sports Bar- Bob’s Place, Etown, Garfinkel’s
Steak- Elway’s, Russell’s Restaurant, Minturn Country Club
Wine Selection (Restaurant/Bar)- Vin48, Drunken Goat, The Assembly
Retail
Bike Shop- Moontime Cyclery Edwards, Kind Bikes and Skis, Mountain Pedaler
Craft Beer Selection (Liquor Store)- Boone’s Wine and Spirits, Riverwalk Wine & Spirits, Avon Liquor
Dispensary- High Country Healing, Rocky Road, Sweet Leaf Pioneer
Home Store- 714 Home, Hygge Life Shop & Café, Vintage Magnolia
Jewelry Store- The Golden Bear, Kimberley’s Fine Jewelry, Squash Blossom
Kids’ Clothing Store- Wishes the Toy Store, Skipper & Scout, KidSport / Vail Toys
Locally-Made Product- Sendy Sauce, Kady’s Kollars, Dave & Matt Vans
Men’s Clothing Store- Thrifty, Ptarmigan Sports, Grey Salt
Outdoor Gear Store- Transition Sports, Ptarmigan Sports, Sun & Ski Sports
Pet Shop- Fresh Tracks Pet Shop, Wags & Whiskers, Mountain K-9
Ski Shop- Buzz’s Ski Shop, Venture Sports, Christy Sports
Snowboard Shop- Buzz’s Boards, Transition Sports, Venture Sports
Toy Store- Wishes the Toy Store, KidSport/Vail Toys, Cool Kids Colorado
Wine Selection (Liquor Store)- Boone’s Wine and Spirits, Avon Liquor, Beaver Liquors
Women’s Clothing Store- Wild Heart, Valleygirl Boutique, Ptarmigan Sports
Service
Bank- FirstBank, Alpine Bank, Wells Fargo Bank
Community Outreach Project- Bright Future Foundation, Bravo! Vail Music Festival, Roundup River Ranch
Consignment Shop- The Thrifty Shop, Holy Toledo, Nest Furnishings
Florist- Vintage Magnolia, Petals of Provence, Fancy Pansy
Hair Salon- Vintage Magnolia, Petals of Provence, Fancy Pansy
Home Service- Vail Valley Waste, Sweeping Change, Old Growth Tree Service
Interior Design- Slifer Designs, Home Outfitters, Zehren & Associates
Mechanic Shop- BWP Motorsports, Kiwi Auto Repair, Leadfoot Linda’s Garage & Tire
Neighborhood (Avon/Edwards)- EagleVail, Singletree, Homestead
Neighborhood – (Eagle/Gypsum)- Eagle Ranch, Eby Creek, Brush Creek Terrace
Neighborhood – (Vail)- East Vail, Chamonix, Intermountain
Pharmacy- Vail Valley Pharmacy, City Market, Edwards Pharmacy
Property Management- East West Hospitality, InvitedHome, Bold Property Management Solutions
Spa- Vail Valley Wellness, Local Revival, Spa Anjali at The Westin
Taxi/Shuttle Service- Ride Taxi, Vess Limousine, Turtle Bus
Veterinary Practice- Vail Valley Animal Hospital, EagleVet, Colorado On-Site Veterinary Services