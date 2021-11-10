 Best of Vail Valley 2021: See the full list of winners | VailDaily.com
Over 74,000 votes were cast in this year’s contest. See the winners below.

Arts & Activities

Art Gallery- J. Cotter, Claggett/Rey, Alpine Arts Center, ARTSPaCE workshop+gallery

Fly-Fishing Outfitter- Trout Trickers, Vail Valley Anglers, Minturn Anglers

Golf Course- Eagle Ranch Golf Club, EagleVail Golf Club, Sonnenalp Club

Local Musician/Band- Johnny Schleper, Andy Cyphert, Nick Steingart

Nordic Track- Vail Nordic Center, McCoy Park

Outdoor Activities Outfitter- Buzz’s Backcountry, Timberline Tours, Sage Outdoor Adventures

Pilates Studio- Yoga Off Broadway, Synergy Center for Wellness, The Athletic Club at the Westin

Place For A Romantic Date- Juniper Restaurant, Ristorante Ti Amo, The Assembly

Run – Beaver Creek- Rose Bowl, Centennial, Little Brave

Run – Vail- Riva Ridge, Christmas, Riva Glade

Visual Artist- Tara Novak, Pamela Olsen, Amy Dose, MORE2Dance

Workout Spot- Crosstraining Fitness of Vail, Endorphin Eagle, Avon Recreation Center

Yoga Studio- Yoga Off Broadway, Revolution Power Yoga, Anahata Yoga

Food & Drink

Asian Food- Henry’s Chinese Cafe, Matsuhisa, Thai Kitchen

Baked Goods- Columbine Café & Bakery, Hovey & Harrison, Avon Bakery & Deli

Barbecue- Moe’s Original BBQ, Kirby Cosmo’s BBQ Bar, Riverwalk Theater

Breakfast- The Little Diner, Westside Cafe & Market, Village Bagel

Brewery- Bonfire Brewing, Vail Brewing Co., Gore Range Brewery

Brunch- Vintage, Westside Cafe & Market, Hovey & Harrison

Burger- Craftsman, Benderz Burger, Brush Creek Saloon

Burrito- Rocky Mountain Taco, El Segundo, Blessed Burrito

Catering Service- Lauren’s Kitchen, Season to Taste, Red Maple Catering

Cocktail- Drunken Goat, The Rose, Root & Flower

Coffee- Yeti’s Grind, Color Coffee Roasters, Vail Mountain Coffee & Tea Co.

Deli- Avon Bakery & Deli, Boardroom Market and Deli, Red Canyon Café

Dessert- Hovey & Harrison, Columbine Cafe & Bakery, Sweet Basil

Family Restaurant- Bully Ranch, Etown, Boneyard

Fine Dining (Avon/Eagle/Edwards)- Juniper Restaurant, The Assembly, Vin48

Fine Dining (Beaver Creek)- Splendido at the Chateau, Grouse Mountain Grill, Mirabelle Restaurant

Fine Dining (Vail)- Mountain Standard, Sweet Basil, Matsuhisa

Happy Hour- Drunken Goat, Etown, Coyote Cafe, The Dusty Boot Roadhouse, C Bar,

Garfinkel’s

Healthy Food- Hovey & Harrison, Drunken Goat, All the Good Stuff

Ice Cream- Sundae, Grand Ave Grill, KIWI International Delights

Italian Restaurant- Ristorante Ti Amo, La Nonna Ristorante Vail, Zino Ristorante

Latin American Restaurant- El Segundo, Fiesta’s Café & Cantina, Maya at The Westin

Lunch Spot- Craftsman, Rocky Mountain Taco, Drunken Goat

Patio- Garfinkel’s, Bonfire Brewing, Drunken Goat

Pizza- Pickup’s Pizza Co., Pazzo’s Pizzeria, Vendettas Restaurant

Seafood- Montauk Seafood Grill, Hooked Beaver Creek, Matsuhisa

Sports Bar- Bob’s Place, Etown, Garfinkel’s

Steak- Elway’s, Russell’s Restaurant, Minturn Country Club

Wine Selection (Restaurant/Bar)- Vin48, Drunken Goat, The Assembly

Retail

Bike Shop- Moontime Cyclery Edwards, Kind Bikes and Skis, Mountain Pedaler

Craft Beer Selection (Liquor Store)- Boone’s Wine and Spirits, Riverwalk Wine & Spirits, Avon Liquor

Dispensary- High Country Healing, Rocky Road, Sweet Leaf Pioneer

Home Store- 714 Home, Hygge Life Shop & Café, Vintage Magnolia

Jewelry Store- The Golden Bear, Kimberley’s Fine Jewelry, Squash Blossom

Kids’ Clothing Store- Wishes the Toy Store, Skipper & Scout, KidSport / Vail Toys

Locally-Made Product- Sendy Sauce, Kady’s Kollars, Dave & Matt Vans

Men’s Clothing Store- Thrifty, Ptarmigan Sports, Grey Salt

Outdoor Gear Store- Transition Sports, Ptarmigan Sports, Sun & Ski Sports

Pet Shop- Fresh Tracks Pet Shop, Wags & Whiskers, Mountain K-9

Ski Shop- Buzz’s Ski Shop, Venture Sports, Christy Sports

Snowboard Shop- Buzz’s Boards, Transition Sports, Venture Sports

Toy Store- Wishes the Toy Store, KidSport/Vail Toys, Cool Kids Colorado

Wine Selection (Liquor Store)- Boone’s Wine and Spirits, Avon Liquor, Beaver Liquors

Women’s Clothing Store- Wild Heart, Valleygirl Boutique, Ptarmigan Sports

Service

Bank- FirstBank, Alpine Bank, Wells Fargo Bank

Community Outreach Project- Bright Future Foundation, Bravo! Vail Music Festival, Roundup River Ranch

Consignment Shop- The Thrifty Shop, Holy Toledo, Nest Furnishings

Florist- Vintage Magnolia, Petals of Provence, Fancy Pansy

Hair Salon- Vintage Magnolia, Petals of Provence, Fancy Pansy

Home Service- Vail Valley Waste, Sweeping Change, Old Growth Tree Service

Interior Design- Slifer Designs, Home Outfitters, Zehren & Associates

Mechanic Shop- BWP Motorsports, Kiwi Auto Repair, Leadfoot Linda’s Garage & Tire

Neighborhood (Avon/Edwards)- EagleVail, Singletree, Homestead

Neighborhood – (Eagle/Gypsum)- Eagle Ranch, Eby Creek, Brush Creek Terrace

Neighborhood – (Vail)- East Vail, Chamonix, Intermountain

Pharmacy- Vail Valley Pharmacy, City Market, Edwards Pharmacy

Property Management- East West Hospitality, InvitedHome, Bold Property Management Solutions

Spa- Vail Valley Wellness, Local Revival, Spa Anjali at The Westin

Taxi/Shuttle Service- Ride Taxi, Vess Limousine, Turtle Bus

Veterinary Practice- Vail Valley Animal Hospital, EagleVet, Colorado On-Site Veterinary Services

