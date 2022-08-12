Best of Vail Valley 2022 Readers’ Poll nominations wanted

The Best of Vail Valley contest has been held for years and many businesses vie for the coveted honor of being a top pick of Vail Daily readers.

Where’s your favorite place to get a burger? Who would you go to for an oil change? What’s your favorite ski run? Why do you go to the same coffee shop again and again? How many people do you introduce to your favorite bartender?

The answers to those questions make up the fabric of the Vail Valley and the link between the community and the businesses that serve the community. The Vail Daily is asking readers to share their favorites in the Best of Vail Valley Annual Readers’ Poll for 2022.

“The Best of Vail Valley is our most popular reader survey, and the result is great content that visitors and locals alike enjoy and can refer to all year long,” said Danielle Hanson, advertising director for the Vail Daily.

To get started, nominations will be accepted from now until Aug. 21. Then, it will take about a week to validate all of the nominees. Voting will start on Sept. 2. Similar to years past, you can vote one time per day through Sept. 12.

The Best of Vail Valley Reader’s Poll is introducing 40 new categories to the ballot, including Best Food Truck, Best Bartender, Best Local Podcast, eight new categories in health care and more.

“Also new this year, we are going to publish a Ballot Guide. You can find the Ballot Guide in the Vail Daily on Labor Day to recognize all nominees and guide you through the online voting process to crown your winners,” Hanson said.

After the results are tabulated, the Vail Daily will publish the winners in the Best of Vail Valley magazine which will hit newsstands on Nov. 9. The winners will receive a certificate indicating that they received top honors along with pats on the back and bragging rights for the next year.

In 2021, over 74,000 votes were cast across 73 categories, recognizing nearly 200 businesses in our valley.

“It warms my heart to see the nominations and votes roll in. We live in such an amazing community, where people take time to recognize one another day after day,” Hanson said. “It’s an opportunity to learn from our readers what’s hot and who is doing exemplary work as our community evolves.”

Nominations can be submitted by going to VailDaily.com/BestOfVailValley2022-23/.