Best of Vail Valley will look a little different this year

The Best of Vail Valley nomination period starts on July 14.

Tricia Swenson/tswenson@vaildaily.com

It’s time to let your voices be heard regarding the best businesses and service providers in the Vail Valley. The annual Best of Vail Valley competition, a Vail Daily reader’s poll that tallies votes for area businesses and services is launching this year’s competition with nominations being collected between July 14-23. Last year’s nominees are already pre-populated on the ballot. It only takes one nomination for a business to make it to the voting round, assuming it meets the criteria.

“We are thrilled to kick off this year’s Best of Vail Valley contest and help our local businesses be recognized for the great work they do every day,” said Danielle Hanson, the Vail Daily’s advertising director.

The Best of Vail Valley contest has been a long-standing competition that businesses look forward to each year. The votes from the public mean a lot. Who has the best pizza? Where should you go if your car needs to be fixed? Who has the best wine selection? Where can you find the best coffee? The public answers those questions with votes and the results are beneficial to locals and visitors alike when looking for goods and services.

To nominate someone or someplace new (and it’s OK to nominate yourself, brag a little!) you can do that by going to VailDaily.com/Best. After the nominations have been placed in the system, there is a review period. Actual voting will begin on Aug. 11 and run through Aug. 20.

Last year, over 90,000 votes were collected during the nomination and voting period. Categories include:

Arts and Activities

Body and Soul

Food and Drink

Health

Services

Shopping

If businesses want to beef up their own campaigns on social media, in their store, or on their websites, they can go to this site to download materials to use in marketing to their customer base: VailDaily.com/Best-Assets/

“We’re publishing a printed Ballot Guide with all nominees and categories — look for it in the paper on Aug. 11. We’ll also be offering ads on the voting site itself so our readers can learn more about the nominees,” Hanson said. Contact Hanson at dhanson@vaildaily.com for more details.

Winners will be announced on Oct. 20 and will be listed in a magazine that will hit newsstands that same day. They will also be listed on the website. Businesses that take top honors will receive a certificate that they can display at their place of business and the titles last for one year until the next Best of Vail Valley contest happens. Many businesses have certificates for each year they have won proudly hanging on their walls.