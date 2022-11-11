Best of Vail Valley: Winners unveiled for annual Vail Daily readers’ choice awards

The envelope, please... The votes have been counted and the Best of the Vail Valley winners will be announced by assistant editor Sean Naylor and reporter Tricia Swenson on The Vail Daily's YouTube page on Friday at 6:30 a.m.

Rachel Ledon/Courtesy photo

The people have spoken!

The Vail Daily’s Best of Vail Valley contest has come to a close and you won’t have to wait for a recount for the results.

This year’s Best of Vail Valley contest was bigger than ever this year, with 116 categories on the ballot, including newcomers Best Food Truck, Best Bartender and Best Local Podcast. There was even a Best Tennis and Pickle Ball Instructor category, a true sign of the times.

After nominations were accepted in August, the voting period was held in the first two weeks of September. The numbers have been tabulated and the winners have been revealed in the Best of Vail Valley 2022-23 magazine, now available in local newsstands, or you can watch the video on the Vail Daily’s YouTube and Facbook pages starting at 6:30 a.m. Friday. Assistant editor Sean Naylor and Vail Valley Live’s Tricia Swenson will take you along as they reveal those businesses that stood out and received the most votes.

During the nomination period, the Vail Daily had 3,791 nominations come in. Don’t see your business this year? Make sure to nominate your business next fall to be a part of it. Over 200 different businesses were recognized, from veterinarians, sustainable organizations and wellness centers to all the dining establishments our readers love. 97,633 votes have been counted and the winners will receive a certificate indicating that they received top honors along with high-fives, pats on the back and bragging rights for the next year.

“The Best of Vail Valley is our most popular reader survey, and the result is great content that visitors and locals alike enjoy and can refer to all year long,” said Danielle Hanson, advertising director for the Vail Daily.

The “Best of Vail Valley 2022-23” magazine is now available at local newsstands and will be in circulation for the next year. Grab a copy and check out the best places to go on a romantic date, see which trails are the top picks at Vail and Beaver Creek and who has the best French fries.