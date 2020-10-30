Best Patio – Best of Vail Valley 2020
Best Patio
1. Garfinkel’s
2. Drunken Goat
3. Bonfire Brewery
Cold, draft beers, a plate of warm food to share and sunsets painting the front slopes of Lionshead gold. That’s what you get at Garfinkel’s, a simple experience that’s as much about the food and drink as it is about relaxing with friends at a picnic table outdoors.
Friendly staff serves you in this great meeting point between locals coming off some afternoon runs and visiting families enjoying a classic American meal. It’s a Vail favorite for those reasons and more, and it has been for years running.
-Casey Russell
Support Local Journalism
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Trending - News
See more