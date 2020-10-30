Best Spa – Best of Vail Valley 2020

Best Spa

1. Local Revival

2. Vail Valley Wellness

3. Revival Med Spa

Recreating in the mountains year-round takes a toll on the body — especially how hard some locals play. Feeling healthy is a big part of living in the Rocky Mountains, and Local Revival in EagleVail strives to help the community up and down the valley feel energized and present with integrative bodywork and wellness practices.

Local Revival — like the name implies, although welcomes visitors as well — specializes in helping people from all walks of life regain functional movement and optimize sport performance.

While still in the building process to expand, the welcoming location in EagleVail also offers Hoshino Therapy with Mauricio Cadavid, offering Japanese acupressure on more than 250 points with only hand contact.

Having any type of body pain or discomfort? Local Revival is here to help.

-Ross Leonhart