Best ways to restore Vail waterways the focus of April 12 landscape workshop

VAIL — Registration is now taking place for a Thursday, April 12, free workshop in Vail on sustainable landscaping practices. This day-long workshop will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Donovan Pavilion. Sponsored by the town of Vail, Eagle River Water & Sanitation District, town of Avon and Betty Ford Alpine Gardens, this is the third year for the training and coincides with expanded educational programming identified in the town of Vail Gore Creek Strategic Action Plan.

Landscape contractors, commercial applicators, designers, architects, property managers and homeowners are encouraged to register in advance to attend. Lunch will be provided, as well as free parking. The workshop will include presentations on creek-friendly landscape design and maintenance techniques, including best practices on using any type of pesticide. Attendees will have their names and businesses listed as partners in Vail's Restore the Gore efforts.

Gore Creek has been identified since 2012 as an impaired stream by state and federal regulators due to the decline in aquatic macroinvertebrates. Scientists have determined the impact is due to degradation and loss of riparian buffer areas, impacts of urban runoff and pollutants associated with land use activities. The Restore the Gore Strategic Action Plan, adopted by the Vail Town Council in 2016, includes an emphasis on community awareness as well as strategies for regulatory measures, site-specific projects, best management practices and an ongoing monitoring program.

To RSVP for the workshop, contact Peter Wadden, town of Vail watershed education coordinator, at pwadden@vailgov.com, by Tuesday, April 10. For more information, call 970-479-2144 or go to http://www.lovevail.org/gorecreek.