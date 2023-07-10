Beyond ice cream at Häagen Dazs Dessert Café

Assorted ice cream and waffle cones, including plain, chocolate-dipped and rainbow-dipped, showered with M&M’s.

Dominique Taylor/EAT Magazine

Decades ago, Ivan Almas tasted Häagen Dazs ice cream while visiting New York.

“He went back to Florida where he had his job, and couldn’t find it there, so he flew back to New York to meet with the company,” Ric Almas, Ivan’s brother, said. “He told them he wanted to open a store in Coral Gables so he could eat it.”

And so the brothers did, opening the very first Häagen Dazs ice cream shop in Florida. It was the first of many, not just for the state of Florida but for Ric Almas, too. He opened several more in the Sunshine State, before moving to Colorado, a place he’d fallen in love with on a trip after college. He’s opened multiple shops in the Rockies, but his Häagen Dazs Dessert Café in Lionshead is home base.

“My stores are always dessert cafes, not just ice cream shops,” Almas said. “It’s in the European tradition, which is how Vail is themed so it works well.”

Vanilla ice cream in a waffle cup, topped with warm caramel sauce. Dominique Taylor/EAT Magazine

In addition to the well-known Häagen Dazs frozen desserts, he also offers coffee sweet treats that are baked fresh daily in limited quantities. And while the baked goods are delightful, in the summer months the ice creams reign supreme. It’s stored and scooped within a very specific temperature window — between 1 and 2 degrees Celsius for optimum flavor and enjoyment.

“The warmer the ice cream gets, the more you actually can taste,” Almas said. “Between 1 and 2 degrees is the perfect temperature. We have to keep it just right to keep it scoopable.”

Year-round the best-selling ice cream flavor is cookies and cream, which debuted 10 years ago. Other favorites include Belgian chocolate and dark chocolate. Dulce de leche took South America by storm, before conquering the U.S., too. And it’s hard to beat the strawberry ice cream and strawberry sorbet.

“Häagen Dazs has its own strawberry fields on the West Coast,” Almas said. “So they only use their own berries.”

Cookies & Cream Dazzler Sundae and the new frozen Raspberry Lemonade. Dominique Taylor/EAT Magazine

For the first time in years, Häagen Dazs has released a new summer series, a raspberry frozen lemonade made with raspberry sorbet, lemonade and seltzer water.

“It’s blended together, and on a hot summer day it is just delicious,” Almas said.

The affogato is popular, too: a freshly brewed shot of espresso with a scoop of ice cream wedged on the rim of the cup. You can choose any flavor of ice cream, but Almas recommends dulce de leche or vanilla. The espresso, and in fact all the coffee drinks, are a point of pride for Almas, who is quite picky about his coffee.

“I grew up with the real machines, and I wanted Vail to have one,” he said. “So I got one last winter. This is no simple ‘push a button’ machine. These are specialty coffees, and they taste like they’re supposed to taste.”

A dessert café, through and through.