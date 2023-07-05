Big crowds in Vail area create busy July 4 for first responders

Crowds gather in Avon ahead of the town's annual July 3 party on Monday. An estimated 20,000 people passed through the gates at Harry A. Nottingham Park, which thousands more gathered outside the park.

Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily

The Independence Day holiday saw big crowds in the Vail area, especially in Avon where the July 3 celebration is estimated to be the biggest since 2019.

Avon Mayor Amy Phillips said an estimated 20,000 people entered through the gates at Harry A. Nottingham Park, and thousands more gathered outside the park to watch the fireworks and enjoy a performance from Los Lonely Boys.

Phillips said the last time Avon had fireworks, in 2019, was likely the largest event in the town’s history, and this year was “really similar” based on drone-shot comparisons. Ziggy Marley performed in 2019, also creating a draw.

Since then, the COVID-19 pandemic and a lack of fireworks have diminished attendance, Phillips said.

Vail also saw diminished attendance, according to the number of cars that spilled out of the parking structures and parked on South Frontage Road, with this year recording a mere 295 cars compared to 1,197 cars in 2019.

In Vail, those crowds were relatively well behaved, with the only arrests coming from underage drinking violations, according to Vail Police Chief Ryan Kenney.

In Avon, the two arrests that occurred over the Fourth of July holiday were more serious, with a burglary call resulting in one arrest on Tuesday and an early morning disorderly conduct arrest called in a 2:48 a.m. on Wednesday.

The town of Gypsum reported a crowd of about 2,000 on Tuesday for its fireworks celebration.

The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office did not report any arrests on Tuesday.

The Vail Mountain Rescue Group was especially busy, responding to three different calls to action on Tuesday. The first mission involved an injured female hiker on Grouse Mountain east of Beaver Creek, the rescue group reported.

“New members of the VMRG, currently under training, teamed up with experienced leaders to safely locate, reach, and transport the hiker who had suffered an ankle injury,” according to a release issued by the The Vail Mountain Rescue Group. “Utilizing SarTopo mapping software, the team pinpointed the location and safely carried her down the trailhead in a specially modified Utility Terrain Vehicle (UTV) within an hour.”

The two other calls both occurred during the 5-o’clock hour, the rescue group reported, with the first coming in at 5:02 p.m. and another at 5:38 p.m.

The 5:02 p.m. call was for two teenage hikers who were lost somewhere between Beaver Lake and the trailhead in Beaver Creek.

“A quick response from Engine 11 from the Beaver Creek Fire Station and Vail Mountain Rescue’s readiness ensured the missing hikers were reunited with the reporting party by 5:45 p.m.,” the rescue group reported.

The 5:38 p.m. call involved yet another hiker, with this person experiencing symptoms of acute mountain sickness. That hiker was stationed at an elevation of 11,406 feet on the north side of Lake Constantine in the Holy Cross Wilderness.

“Given the seriousness of her condition, VMRG deployed a hasty team capable of reaching the hiker by ground carrying oxygen and coordinated with Flight For Life based in Summit County to assist in her extraction,” the rescue group reported. “Although Lifeguard 2, the rescue helicopter had some initial difficulty identifying her exact location, they eventually located her by landing the helicopter and searching for her on the ground, and transported her safely to the Flight for Life base in Summit County by 7 p.m., leaving her gear behind due to pressing conditions.”

The VMRG team then hiked back to Lake Constantine to recover the stranded gear, the rescue group reported.