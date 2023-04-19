‘Big Fish’ musical coming to Vail Christian High School

Vail Christian High School theater department presents 'Big Fish' Thursday through Saturday at the Grace Auditorium.

Vail Christian High School Theater/Courtesy photo

What: 'Big Fish' musical

When: 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday; additional 2:30 p.m. show on Saturday

Where: Vail Christian High School

Tickets are available in advance here: https://app.auctria.com/Az/e086f932-2b35-4a33-8138-daa6a464900e/V3#/website/indexV2.

Hooking an uncatchable fish, thwarting a sniper’s attack, saving a town, joining a circus and proposing marriage to a woman he’s barely met. Those are just a few of the tall tales Edward Bloom shares with his son, Will, who doesn’t believe him in the musical production, “Big Fish.” Vail Christian High School’s theater department welcomes audiences to hear these yarns and to believe this weekend.

“We picked ‘Big Fish’ because Vail Christian High School believes that this is more than just an extracurricular activity for students. We want to touch people in the audience, leaving them with a newfound perspective on life,” said Samantha Shaub, a senior at Vail Christian High School.

“‘Big Fish’ has so much to teach people about relationships, love and the beauty life has to offer. In addition to that, this is a very advanced and mature show that allows us to take advantage of our 16 amazing seniors,” Shaub said.

You may remember “Big Fish” as a major motion picture that came out in 2003, was directed by Tim Burton and featured big names like Ewan McGregor, Jessica Lange, Danny DeVito and Steve Buscemi. The plot line follows a man named Edward Bloom who is larger than life in every way. He goes on adventures, always eager to come home and tell his heroic stories to his son, Will. As Will grows up, he begins to resent his father for painting such an exaggerated picture of reality. When Will discovers that he is going to have a son of his own, Edward also discovers that he has cancer. Now, the two must work to mend their relationship before it’s too late.

“I think this story will resonate with adults and youth alike because of the youthful whimsy of Edward’s imagination paired with the compelling tension between father and son,” Shaub said. Shaub plays Older Sandra, Edward’s wife.

For Vail Christian High School senior Jillian Lee, who plays Younger Sandra in “Big Fish,” she’s letting the storyline guide her beyond her high school years.

“Life can be whatever you make of it. This show reminds me and the audience to make the conscious choice to make it wonderful,” Lee said.

The theatrical adaptation of “Big Fish” involves many cast and crew members which is a good fit because almost one-third of the student body at Vail Christian High School is participating in the spring production. Over 50 students have been rehearsing since early January during school hours and their free time, juggling schoolwork, jobs and sports along the way.

“There are a lot of sacrifices that accompany the many months of rehearsal. Members of the cast have given up a lot of free time and sleep to make this production happen while still being the high-achieving people they are,” Shaub said.

But, Shaub says the sacrifice is worth it because students learn other skills and take away so much from the experience.

“Drama is such an important part of youth development because it inspires confidence and self-expression. I have seen so many freshmen come into their own, becoming their true selves through theater,” Shaub said. “When you have a script telling you what to say, you don’t feel as self-conscious about what you are saying. This carries over into life, and students begin to wear their stage confidence everywhere they go.”

Nearly one-third of the student body at Vail Christian High School is a part of the cast of crew of this spring’s production, ‘Big Fish.’

Vail Christian High School/Courtesy photo

There will be four opportunities to see “Big Fish” at the Vail Christian High School Grace Auditorium. Thursday, Friday and Saturday there will be evening performances at 7 p.m. and there will be an additional 2:30 p.m. show on Saturday. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for students with an I.D. and children under 5 are $5.

Many of the 16 seniors who are in this year’s production have been involved with the Vail Christian High School theater program since they were freshmen.

“So many people have put their hearts and souls into this show and the performance really reflects that,” said Shaub.