Big flavors and warm vibes at Kirby Cosmo’s, Minturn’s beloved barbecue joint

MIllwood's Dirty Fries, pig wings and a house Moscow mule at Kirby Cosmo's BBQ Bar in Minturn.

Dominique Taylor/EAT Magazine

Nestled midway between Vail and Beaver Creek, fun and funky Minturn is its best self in the summertime. A massive weekly farmers’ market and concerts by the river punctuate the calendar, but the surrounding mountain trails and a Main Street filled with a wild mix of shops keep the town busy. Lucky passersby by and seasoned locals either head inside to the dining room dominated by a wooden bar, or pull up a chair on the Kirby Cosmo’s patio and become part of the scene, food and drinks in hand.

Kirby Cosmo’s St. Louie short ribs with coleslaw, KC’S Famous Mac’n’Cheese and corn bread. Dominique Taylor/EAT Magazine

Owned and operated by Mark Tamberino and his family, the barbecue joint has long specialized in heaping, savory portions of ‘cue, packing the menu with greatest hits. Fried green tomatoes and pounds of wings help start the party, which rolls into pulled pork, hot links, brisket and racks of ribs.

If you like to keep your options open, try the two and two combo — two meats, two sides and fresh cornbread. If you’re ready to commit, dive into a rack of St. Louie short ribs, smoked then glazed with the house-made barbecue sauce, or a Carolina pulled-pork barbecue sandwich smothered in slaw and begging for a beer on the side. Jalapeño hush puppies and mac and cheese are favorite ride-alongs, though you can have it all with an order of Millwood’s Dirty Fries. Hand-cut french fries topped with pulled pork, KC’s famous mac and cheese sauce, sliced fresh jalapeños and, if you wish, chunks of bacon — over the top? Yes. Do you need it? Also yes.

Though it would be a shame to miss out on the magical Minturn experience, Kirby Cosmo’s offers easy large-party catering to go, and can be found on Sundays at the Vail Farmers’ Market.

Carolina Pork BBQ sandwich smothered with slaw and served with a margarita at Kirby’s. Dominique Taylor/EAT Magazine