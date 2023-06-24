Bighorn Gravel athlete preview: Alexis Skarda returns to defend title against deep women’s field

Howard Grotts of Durango gets air during the Oakley XC Mountain Bike race at this year's GoPro Mountain Games. Grotts will line up at the start line of the Bighorn Gravel race on Sunday in Gypsum.

Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily

Bighorn Gravel co-race director Mike Brumbaugh describes bike races this way: “There’s going to be people faster than you, people slower than you — 99% of people are somewhere in the middle.”

Well, the following space is intended to educate the 99% on the other 1% — particularly, those elite athletes visible to the rest of the peloton only during the police escort off the start line. On Sunday, a healthy mix of nationally known riders and local stars will roll out of Gypsum.

“The word is getting out and we have some big names coming this year,” Brumbaugh’s co-director Jake Wells said.

The big dogs

Howard Grotts: Grotts is a multiple-time U.S. mountain bike national champion and three-time Leadville 100 winner (2017-2019). He currently sits in ninth place on the standings for the Lifetime Grand Prix , a seven-race off-road series featuring America’s 70 best gravel and mountain cyclists, 20 of whom hail from Colorado. Earlier this month, he won his seventh GoPro Mountain Games XC mountain bike title, one week after racing the 200-mile UNBOUND Gravel event in Kansas. Without defending champion Zach Calton in the field, the Durango-based climbing savant is the favorite.

Alexis Skarda: Last year’s Ramshorn Escape 85-mile champion, Skarda was a late addition to the field and immediately can be considered a favorite. The Grand Junction cyclist was second at the Sea Otter Classic to kick off the Life Time Grand Prix, but then had to pull out of UNBOUND Gravel 150-miles in due to excruciating back pain.

“It was a heartbreaking and difficult decision to make but one I made thinking of the long term goals,” she posted on social media afterwards. “I was in a bad place after this one and it felt good to have people that still had my “back” during one of the darker experiences in my racing career.”

From left: Leah Van der Linden, Alexis Skarda and Caroline Tory stand atop the Bighorn Gravel Ram’s horn podium last year in Gypsum. Leya Nicolait/Courtesy photo

Sarah Sturm: Sturm, another Durango-based rider, is currently second in the Life Time Grand Prix standings (she finished third overall last year) and comes in with the most momentum of anyone in the women’s field after placing fourth at the Sea Otter Classic and second overall at UNBOUND.

Caroline Tory: The Aspen rider was third overall last year at Bighorn Gravel and has been impressive in her Life Time Grand Prix showings, placing 13th and ninth in the Sea Otter Classic and UNBOUND, respectively.

Dylan Johnson: Johnson burst onto the gravel scene when he placed third overall in the Belgian Waffle Triple Crown a couple years ago, but he’s been in the mountain bike ultra-endurance world for awhile. The American tackled his first 100-miler when he was just 15, and has a robust Youtube presence, where he posts long videos breaking down everything from the science of the sport to how suspension works. He comes to Gypsum fresh off an 11th-place finish at UNBOUND and might be the best challenger to Grotts.

Ellen Campbell: After top-15 finishes at both the Sea Otter Classic and UNBOUND, Campbell, Strum’s partner on the pair’s two-person team, sits in sixth in the Life Time Grand Prix standings. Will the Durango born-and-raised 26-year-old work together with Strum to gap Skarda at some point?

Lauren De Crescenzo: The Broomfield rider was the 2021 UNBOUND champion, but posted a DNF this past year, dropping her to 31st in the Life Time Grand Prix standings. The former ‘everesting’ (when cyclists climb the 29,029 feet of Mt. Everest in a single climb) world-record holder might be a dark horse if she can utilize her climbing strength on Red Hill Road or Gypsum Creek Road to create an early breakaway.

Emily Newsom: Newsom sits at 26th in the Life Time Grand Prix standings, but didn’t race at UNBOUND.

“One event I am particularly looking forward to is @bighorngravel in Colorado. It fits perfectly into my summer of chasing altitude adaptation in preparation for a couple of key races in July and August,” the pro cyclist, mom and musician posted on Instagram on June 10.

“The diversity of the course along with the hefty dose of climbing will be challenging, but will also leave me stronger and more ready to tackle the second half of race season. I’m ready to give my all, cushioned with a healthy dose of grace towards a healing body.”

Emma Grant: Sitting 27th in the Life Time Grand Prix standings, Grant was 12th in UNBOUND. Born in the United Kingdom, Grant came to cycling from an 800-meter running background.

Brendan Johnston: The 31-year-old, six-time Australian national champion is a father and qualified electrician that’s worked in that field for 12 years. His unique story doesn’t end there: at 17, he was diagnosed with testicular cancer. He ended up riding in the junior cross-country mountain bike category at the 2009 World Championships a couple weeks after surgery before going into an extended period of fighting the sickness. Ultimately, cancer didn’t derail his pro aspirations.

“I’m pretty grateful for the decisions I made at that point,” Johnston told Cycling News earlier this year. “I kind of did the best I could with what I had and now I’ve found myself in a position where I can, after however many years – 15 or 17 – finally call myself a pro.”

Locals to look out for

Mack Dorf spent last season living and training in Girona, Spain with the Girona Racing Academy. Special to the Daily

Josiah Middaugh – Middaugh, known more for his XTERRA exploits, hopped into Bighorn and finished as not only the top local finisher but an impressive third-place overall. He’s been busy racing this spring, both locally and abroad — placing second in the Eagle Ranch Classic and Davos Dash and claiming top-10 finishes at XTERRA Oak Mountain and XTERRA Belgium.

Sam Brown – Brown finished 17th last year and was the second-best valley rider in the 85-mile race. The Fort Lewis College alumnus was 38th overall in the men’s elite field at UNBOUND Gravel and also placed 17th in the Iron Horse Classic earlier this season. The Mountain Pedaler cyclist will benefit from racing the roads he grew up riding.

Mack Dorf – Dorf, a 2022 Vail Mountain High School graduate who raced for LUX and now Girona Racing Academy in Spain, is fresh off a sixth-place finish in his first U23 road national championship in Roanoke, Virginia. Dorf is definitely a roadie, but he did compete in the inaugural UCI Gravel World Championships last fall in Veneto, Italy. The pressure to win the overall perhaps won’t weigh as heavily on Dorf as the race inside the race, a dual of the decades of sorts.

“If Mack doesn’t beat his old, decrepit father, then he shouldn’t get on a bike again,” Brumbaugh joked, referring of course to Mack’s father, Erik — who, to be fair, was an impressive 18th overall last year (and the third valley rider, just 24 seconds behind Sam Brown).

Josiah Middaugh made up over 100 places on the bike leg of the XTERRA Belgium long course event earlier this month. Carel du Plessis/XTERRA

Where the race could be decided

Wells considers the ‘gravel’ monicker to be a bit “tongue-and-cheek as far as the terrain we have.”

“It’s kind of funny to go out and say ‘hey I did this big long ride on this drop bar gravel bike …and we also did this mountain bike trail and that mountain bike trail and linked it all together and it was super rad,” he said.

The variation of the course, combined with the fact that the longest stretches of climbing happen early on, make pinpointing a decisive moment difficult. Wells thinks the new stretch of single track down McKenzie Gulch could play a role in determining the winner, particularly since most will make their virgin descent of it on Sunday.

“It’s tough to pre-ride,” he said of the remote trail. “I wouldn’t say you could necessary win the race there, but you could lose it there if you’re not ready and have your equipment ready.”

If all things are equal when athletes leave aid station three, just 15 miles from the finish line, it will come down to how smooth they can ride the Love Connector section.

“Who is going to be the first one over the top of Abrams Creek? If you have a lead coming over the top of that, it would be kind of hard to give it up as long as you have a little bit of gas in the tank.,” Wells predicted.

On the men’s side, Wells said it’s a toss-up between Grotts and Dylan Johnson.

“If Jake goes Howard, I’ll go Dylan,” Brumbaugh betted. The women’s race is going to be harder to call.

“I think that’s going to be even more competitive than the men’s,” Wells said.

“It’s really a toss-up because there’s a lot of talent on the women’s side. Some are better bike handlers, some are more pure climbers and this is the course that is the true equalizer of who’s going to be left standing.”