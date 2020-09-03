Eagle Outside Festival

If you are wondering what to do this Labor Day weekend, head to Eagle for some fun on the trails and in town. The Eagle Outside Festival is returning with gear demos, races, group bike rides, skills clinics and contests. As event organizer Mike McCormack puts it, it’s a ‘full weekend of she-nanigan-izing.”

If you are looking for the latest in bike technology, demo gear from 9 to 5 on Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. In addition to the bike-oriented events, there is also an Eagle’s Got Talent contest and a Colorado Karaoke Contest. The kids will have fun with the Stryder races as well. For a full schedule, visit eofestival.wpengine.com.

The weekend will kick off with First Fridays in Eagle Ranch, an event that happens from 5 to 9 p.m. on the first Friday of the month. Look for fun activities, food and drink specials, live music, unique vendors, yoga and more. Check out some of the fun themes First Friday is hosting like “Magnum P.I. Night” at new restaurant The Assembly: magnums of wine, island cocktails, Hawaiian shirts and maybe a Tom Selleck mustache. Or try your hand at ax throwing at Boneyard and yoga in the park at Brush Creek Park.

Virtually Vail Jazz

For 26 years, the annual Vail Jazz Party has been swinging all weekend long with performances at the Vail Marriott, the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater, Lionshead and beyond. Since they aren’t able to host large crowds this year, the Vail Jazz Foundation decided to present Virtually Vail Jazz: A Labor Day Weekend Celebration. The Foundation will be sharing jazz virtually, via its Facebook page, all weekend long.

“We have been so fortunate to present Jazz in the Park. But it doesn’t seem like the end of summer without the Vail Jazz Party. Virtually Vail Jazz is our way of bringing music to the people. We all need it right now,” Said Meghan Scallen, marketing manager for Vail Jazz Foundation.

The virtual celebration on Friday will bring a live stream of the final Jazz in the Park show (which is already sold out for in-person seating), a screening of the Foundation’s new documentary film and the finale of the 25th anniversary of the Vail Jazz Workshop. Saturday and Sunday will have Jazz Interludes plus additional surprise performances from some of the Vail Jazz artists. On Labor Day, the party doesn’t stop. Crank up the volume as the organization celebrates its 2020 Vail Jazz Party line-up with videos of some past performances.

Schedule (Schedule subject to change) Check vailjazz.org for full schedule and updates.

Friday

5 p.m. – Livestream of Jazz in the Park with Media Noche Hornado

7 p.m. – Documentary

7:30 p.m. – Workshop Finale



Saturday

5 p.m. – Jazz Interludes – Fall Series Premiere with Diego Figueiredo

6 p.m. – Surprise Performance!

7 p.m. – Diego Figueiredo – Concert from Brazil

Sunday

10 a.m. Jazz Interludes – Fall Series Premiere Gospel with Byron Stripling and Bobby Floyd

11 a.m. – Howard University Gospel Choir – Rebroadcast from the Kennedy Center – Millennium Stage Sept. 25, 2016

Monday

9 a.m.- 5 p.m. – Rebroadcast of performances from the 2020 Vail Jazz Party Line-up

Avon Art Festival

The Harry A. Nottingham Park in Avon will be bustling with activity this weekend, but in addition to the paddleboats, sand volleyball and picnicking, the visual arts with be showcased during the Avon Art Festival.

Join other art lovers in this Labor Day Weekend celebration of fine visual arts and handcrafted goods in a beautiful setting. This show is a juried show, so you are seeing some of the finest art from more than 80 artists around the nation. These artists represent a wide variety of mediums from oil paintings to watercolors, mixed media, jewelry, woodworking and more.

This free art and craft festival runs through the core downtown area on the Main Street Mall in Avon from Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, please visit avon.org/events.

Speaking of art, the Vail Valley Art Guild is hosting a First Friday event at its gallery in Minturn on Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. Soodi Kick, a fine art painter and Scott Pope, a photographer, will have works on display. Kick’s images are very dream-like in appearance with magical animals and human figures floating through the landscape. Soodi employs bright colors and textures to give an ethereal effect. Pope starting getting hooked on photography in college at the University of Oklahoma and he stretches his creativity beyond film and creates works that have more of a “painterly” look to them.

Stop by the galley space, which was generously donated to the Vail Valley Art Guild by The Minturn Community Fund. It is located at 291 Main Street next to Rocky Mountain Taco. For more information, visit vailvalleyartguild.org.

Beaver Creek Happenings

While we won’t have the omp-ah music this weekend during the annual Oktoberfest celebration, we will still have a festive vibe up at Beaver Creek with live music and restaurant deals, kid’s activities and more. And if you are craving omp-ah music, Helmut Fricker will be bringing out his accordion, alpenhorn and lederhosen for his regular time slot on Sunday. Here’s how the weekend will be shaping up:

Friday

3 to 5 p.m. – FAC Live music from with Twang Box

5 to 8 p.m. – Silent Disco Dancing

Saturday

5 to 8 p.m. – Silent Disco Dancing

Sunday

11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Fossil Posse Dinosaur Adventures

1 to 3 p.m. – Helmut Fricker

The Centennial lift is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for daily operations through Labor Day. Then it goes to a Saturday and Sunday schedule through Sept. 27. For more information, go to beavercreek.com.

SunsetLIVE! in Avon

Keep the holiday weekend going with a little live music on Nottingham Lake in Avon. SunsetLIVE! has been a fun, weekly showcase of local musical acts on Sundays from 6 to 8 p.m. The free concerts take place on the back of the Avon Performance Pavilion. The Saucy Bees will be playing the tunes on the lake.

Listen to live music from the lake or from the shore, or from a paddleboard. Grab a fishing pole, have a picnic or just enjoy the sunset. Bring your own lawn chairs as seating is limited. For more information, go to avon.org.