Bill banning vaping flavors to be introduced by Diana DeGette

U.S. Rep. Diana DeGette plans to introduce legislation Tuesday that would ban the manufacture and sale of fruity flavors of electronic cigarettes unless e-cigarette companies can prove their products help adults quit smoking while not increasing nicotine use among kids.

"There is no legitimate reason for any company to sell products with monikers like 'gummy bear,' 'cotton candy' and 'tutti frutti.' That is only going to appeal to children," the Denver Democrat told reporters at a press conference at Children's Hospital Colorado on Monday morning.

Under the DeGette bill, e-cigarette manufacturers would have one year to prove to the Food and Drug Administration that their products ultimately improve public health. If the FDA determines they have not done so, then kid-friendly flavors of e-cigarettes would be banned.

"I don't think they can prove that, but I think we should give them due process," the congresswoman told reporters.

DeGette chairs an oversight and investigations subcommittee on issues of energy and commerce. She expects to hold a hearing on e-cigarettes – also known as vaping – and believes her bill can pass the House. It has "some real potential" in the Senate as well, she said.

