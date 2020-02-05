Bill Murray Super Bowl ad features Vail Valley electric mountain bike company

EAGLE — Yes, Bill Murray was riding a QuietKat electric mountain bike that was built in Eagle in Sunday’s Jeep commercial that aired during the Super Bowl.

Jeep reprised Murray’s role in the movie “Groundhog Day” for the ad, which ran on Groundhog Day. Murray and the groundhog have a series of adventures in a Jeep Gladiator. In one, Murray sits the groundhog in QuietKat’s handlebar basket.

The two-wheel/four-wheel partnership is between FCA (Fiat Chrysler Automobiles) and the Eagle-based QuietKat electric mountain bike company. Look closely at Super Bowl commercial and you can see the QuietKat logo on the bike Murray and the groundhog are riding.

The Jeep logo is emblazoned on the frame, the QuietKat logo on the rear suspension.

“We’ll have the first-ever licensed Jeep bike,” said Steve Doherty, who is with QuietKat’s sales team. “One brand fits the other brand.”

Jeep feels the same way, said Berj Alexanian, product communications manager for Jeep Brands North America, in a phone call from the Chicago Auto Show.

“We’re very excited about the partnership. It’s a great fit. We’re both leaders in our field and we’re both about freedom and adventure,” Alexanian said. “It was a natural fit to feature the Jeep e-BIKE and QuietKat in our Super Bowl commercial.”

Electric Eagle

Jake Roach is QuietKat’s CEO and founder. He planted QuietKat’s intergalactic headquarters on Broadway in Eagle, across the street from town hall. It’s so local there’s even a poster for Friday’s Lions Club spaghetti dinner in the window.

QuietKat’s relationship with Jeep started about a year ago at the Outdoor Retailer show in Denver. They knew someone who knew someone and good stuff started happening.

“It was a combination of people we all know in the industry and lots of good luck,” Doherty said.

For the techno types, the Jeep QuietKat is a full suspension electric mountain bike with 4.8-inch fat tires, all upgraded components, a 750-watt electric motor, disc brakes front and rear, and a 40-mile range, which also makes it a great commuter vehicle, Doherty said.

Jeep is calling the ebike an “e-BIKE,” and is marketing it as an extension of the four-wheel experience: “When the road ends, your adventure continues.”

It’s still a work in progress, but it’s progressing quickly. Jeep’s promotions say it’ll be available in June.

The commercial first aired the morning before the Super Bowl. At the same time, Jeep launched a website offering bits of information about the bike and offering you the opportunity to buy one.

Jeep has not said how much the bike will cost. QuietKat bikes cost between $2,700 and $6,200. You can save several hundred dollars if you preorder your Jeep version this month.

They’re No 1

The “Groundhog Day” commercial was the top-rated among the 62 commercials available for ranking, according to the USA TODAY Ad Meter, a live online poll before and during the Super Bowl.

Adweek also rated it the No. 1 Super Bowl commercial in 2020. Advertising Age gave it a rating of “five footballs,” one of only four brands to earn that ranking.

By Monday morning the video had been viewed 85,020,893 times between its 6 a.m. Sunday launch and 6 a.m. Monday.

