Bindu memorial film night to premiere Vail freeride competitor Kevin Nichols’ new film ‘Dropping’ on Friday

Vail Ski and Snowboard Academy in Minturn is hosting the 4th annual Bindu Sky Pomeroy Memorial film night on Friday at 6 p.m.. Bindu Pomeroy, a local snowboarder and teacher at Vail Ski and Snowboard Academy, was killed in a snowboarding accident in November of 2018.

Courtesy photo

The annual Bindu Sky Pomeroy Memorial film night is returning Friday to Vail Ski and Snowboard Academy, where Pomeroy is remembered as a beloved educator who continues to inspire his former students.

Among those students is Kevin Nichols who, after Pomeroy was killed in a snowboarding accident in 2018, went on to himself pursue a teaching career.

Nichols is also a “pro” skier — in his recently released film “Dropping,” he uses air quotes when admitting that his status on the Freeride World Tour qualifies him as such.

The film details Nichols’ battle with epilepsy while competing at the top level of big mountain skiing; it will make its local premiere at Friday’s event at 6 p.m. Nichols is not yet sure if he can make it to the premiere; the 24-year-old is taking this season off to complete his student teaching requirements, which he is now wrapping up in Montana.

But Jack Nichols, Kevin’s older brother, said he will be at the premiere of Kevin’s film on Friday, even if Kevin can’t make it.

“I’m excited to see it on the big screen, with an audience, and see how people react to it,” Jack said on Tuesday. “And I’m looking forward to the other film they’re showing, as well. Getting all the local skiers together for a movie night is always a great time.”

Jack also competes on the Freeride World Tour, and will take on the circuit this season without Kevin . With no events scheduled until the end of the month, Jack plans to head into Vail from Utah this week to be at Vail Ski and Snowboard Academy with his parents for the premiere.

Vail local Kevin Nichols’ new movie “Dropping” is making its big-screen premiere on Friday at the 4th annual Bindu Sky Pomeroy Memorial film night.

Courtesy image

Friday’s premiere will be part of the fourth-annual Bindu Sky Pomeroy Memorial film night. The event started in the 2019-20 season with a showing of “The Book of Pow,” a film dedicated to Pomeroy.

Pomeroy was killed in a snowboarding accident in East Vail on Nov. 27, 2018, and his memorial fund now gives out the Bindu Spirit award each year. The scholarship is open to students who are full-time snow sports athletes; in applying, students must explain why they need the financial assistance and how it will help their communities. Other questions include “Define what ‘stoke’ means to you?” and “How will this financial assistance advance your goals in your sport during school and post graduation?”

The $5,000 scholarship is then given out with no strings attached — after receiving it students aren’t burdened with paperwork asking them to account for how they’re spending it — something Pomeroy would have appreciated.

This year’s scholarship recipient will be named at Friday’s event.

In addition to “Dropping,” Teton Gravity Research’s new film “Magic Hour” will also be played at the event. Tickets are $11.50 and are available at BSPMemorial.com . Vail Ski and Snowboard Academy is located in Minturn near Maloit Park.