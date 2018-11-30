Bindu Pomeroy celebration of life is today at Vail Nordic Center; park in village structure

VAIL — A celebration of life for local snowboarder Bindu Pomeroy will be held on Friday, Nov. 30, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Vail Nordic Center.

Guests are asked to part in the Vail Village parking structure. Beginning at 2 p.m., buses will run from the Vail Transportation Center on the top level of the Vail Village Parking Garage to the Vail Nordic Center. Free parking vouchers are available. Please pull ticket and inform attendant that you are attending memorial when departing. Parking is extremely limited at the nordic center. Parking on the road is prohibited.

All who attend are encouraged to bring a written story about how Pomeroy touched your life. Stories will be compiled into a community collection.

A Bindu Sky Pomeroy Memorial Fund has been set up at Alpine Bank as there has been an expressed desire to create a permanent memorial at Maloit Park and set up an annual snowboard scholarship in Pomeroy’s name.