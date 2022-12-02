Birds of Prey brings off-mountain activities to Beaver Creek Village

Drink specials, bloody marys and the Beers of Prey beer tasting event will liven up the festivities during Birds of Prey at Beaver Creek.

The Xfinity Birds of Prey event is bringing more than world-class skiers to the valley this weekend. While competitors from around the world are making turns on the formidable Birds of Prey racecourse, Beaver Creek village will be alive with festivities, featuring a craft beer festival, DJs and live music performances and a streamed race watch party on the ice rink.

The festivities start bright and early on Saturday morning with Get Down at the Downhill, a DJ’d event open to the public that also features free Bloody Mary drinks from 8:30 to 9 a.m. at Red Tail Stadium. Music will be provided by DJ Trizz, an artist based in the Western Slope who has opened for Snoop Dogg, Skrillex and Capital Cities, among others, and describes his style as a combination of throwbacks and current hits, bringing in “whatever other genre the night requires.”

Beaver Creek Village will be alive with festivities throughout the weekend.

Downhill races begin at 10 a.m., but those who want to stay in the village can choose to hang around the ice rink where all Birds of Prey races will be live-streamed from the mountain. The watch party is located conveniently next to the Pumphouse Bar, and daily giveaways from event partners will be distributed from the the stage in Beaver Creek Village.

At 2 p.m. on Saturday, the sixth annual Beers of Prey event begins, with beer-tasting stations from 15 craft brewing companies, the majority of which are based right here in Colorado. From beloved local microbreweries like 4 Noses Brewing Co., Avery Brewing Co. and Vail Brewing Co. to national brands like Sierra Nevada, New Belgium and Odell Brewing Co., participants will get to enjoy the full spectrum of great Colorado brews, plus some selections from other parts of the US.

The Beers of Prey event is one of the only ticketed events of the weekend, available at $40 per person. Tickets can be purchased online at BCWorldCup.com.

Ugly Rumor, a rock cover band based out of Denver, will be playing timeless rock hits from the Rolling Stones, Beatles, Elvis and many more while the festival is going on, from around 2 to 4 p.m. in the village.

Saturday’s festivities in the village wrap up with a live music performance from the Tonewood Stringband, a bluegrass jam band based out of Denver, at 4:30 p.m.

For those still stoked on watching skiing, the 73rd annual Warren Miller film, “Daymaker,” will be screened at the Vilar Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. The film highlights emerging talent in the sport and features Brian Rice, a 17-year-old snowboarder who studied and trained at ​​Vail Ski and Snowboard Academy. Tickets to the screening start at $20 a person and are available at the Vilar Performing Arts Center website.

The Vilar Center presents the Warren Miller film, ‘Daymaker’ on the big screen Saturday.

Sunday is a quieter day for entertainment options, winding down the weekend with another live race watch party for the Super G at 10 a.m. followed by a live music performance from the local Johnny Schlepper Band from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

To see a full schedule and access more information about this weekend’s events, visit BCWorldCup.com .