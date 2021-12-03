American Travis Ganong on podium as Birds of Prey super-G races continue

The Xfinity Birds of Prey Audi FIS Ski World Cup continued at Beaver Creek Friday, with Super G racers hitting the course at 10:45 a.m.

In yesterday’s race, Marco Odermatt of Switzerland was the seventh skier to drop into the course, and he established an early commanding lead. 54 other racers stepped up to the challenge, but none could top Odermatt’s lead time of 1:08.6.

Odermatt wore bib seven again, but this time it was not the numeral of complete perfection, as he finished .03 seconds off the top mark, set by Norway’s Aleksander Ammodt Kilde.

The real story of the day was the resurgence from the American side, where Travis Ganong enjoyed a few moments in the leader’s chair before being bumped to third, .37 seconds off of Kilde.

“I had a good tactical plan,” he said. “I watched video last night and yesterday I had a really good run I just had a huge mistake that took me out of the running.” The mistake he referred to was along Screech Owl, where Ganong said he lost all of his speed as he entered the flats.

“Today, I gave a little extra and came from behind and took my speed across the flat and just hammered the finish. I won the long split and that put me on the podium.”

Going back to Daron Rahlves, Tahoe skiers have had a history of success on the course, and the warm conditions may have played to Ganong’s strengths.

“We all love this villa – super fun and playful. And kind of fits our style of skiing growing up in Tahoe, freeskiing a lot.”

Ganong was 22nd Thursday, the second fastest American behind Ryan Cochran-Siegle. Cochran-Siegle did not finish Friday. The warm temperatures continued to create faster than normal conditions on the typically dry, grippy snow, which resulted in a few other DNF’s as well. Norway’s Kjetil Jansrud suffered an ugly crash where he appeared to catch an edge and lose his balance before crashing into the netting. The race was delayed as the veteran, racing in what he thinks will likely be his final season, clutched his knee initially but ended up standing up before making his way to the base of the hill.

Friday Super Giant Slalom Podium Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, Norway – 1:10.26 Marco Odermatt, Switzerland – +0.03 Travis Ganong, United States – +0.37

American Finishers Ryan Cochran-Siegle – DNF Steven Nyman River Radamus Erik Arvidsson

