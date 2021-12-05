Birds of Prey downhill canceled due to high winds

The staff of a flag held by a fan of Team Switzerland bends in the wind Sunday at the Birds of Prey World Cup spectator area. The downhill was canceled due to high winds.

John LaConte / Vail Daily

Sunday’s Birds of Prey World Cup downhill race was canceled due to high winds. It was the first wind cancellation at Birds of Prey since 2010.

“We were thrilled to welcome the world back to Beaver Creek for the Xfinity Birds of Prey Audi FIS Ski World Cup in 2021,” said Mike Imhof, President of the Vail Valley Foundation. “We have had an incredible three days of racing and we were hopeful to wrap up Birds of Prey with a second Downhill today. However, due to severe high winds, and for the safety of our athletes, course workers, and volunteers, we needed to cancel the race today.“

Norwegian speed specialist Aleksander Aamodt Kilde was Saturday’s downhill victor, claiming a top podium spot for the second consecutive day. Kilde was the winner of the super-G Friday, where American Travis Ganong finished third. Marco Odermatt of Switzerland won the super-G opener on Thursday.

This story will be updated.