Birds of Prey full weekend schedule of races, events at Beaver Creek

Friday

Super-G race

10:45 a.m. to 1 p.m., Red Tail Stadium

This race is a cross between downhill and giant slalom with more frequent turns.

Live Music: The Drunken Hearts

2-3:45 p.m., Beaver Creek Village

Mixing mountain spirit with the twang of the South, The Drunken Hearts is a five-man band that met and lives in the Boulder/Denver area of Colorado.

Athlete Signing

4-5 p.m., Gorsuch

Meet this year’s U.S. athletes taking on the Birds of Prey.

Silent Disco

4-6 p.m., Beaver Creek Village

It’s time to shake your tail feather at this new event. Birds of Prey Way will feature festivities throughout the day Friday, including the Silent Disco.

Ice Skating

4-6 p.m., Beaver Creek Village

Free ice skating takes place in the open-air skating rink centrally located in Beaver Creek.

Daily Giveaway

4 p.m., Beaver Creek Village

Daily giveaways include goods from event partners GoPro and Smartwool.

Warren Miller’s ‘Timeless’

6:30 p.m., Vilar Performing Arts Center

After seven decades of celebrating skiing and snowboarding, Warren Miller Entertainment’s “Timeless” builds on the anticipation of another winter season. Tickets cost $21.

Saturday

Bloodies & Bluegrass

9:30-10 a.m., Beaver Creek Village

The free pre-race Bloodies & Bluegrass event will take place ahead of the downhill race.

Downhill race

11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Red Tail Stadium

Known as North America’s downhill, this is the most exciting event in alpine ski racing with racers exceeding 80 mph.

Live Music: Whitacre

1-2:45 p.m., Beaver Creek Village

Whitacre is a rock band based in Denver.

Beers of Prey

2 p.m., Beaver Creek Village

Tickets are $35 for Beers of Prey, featuring limited release and fan favorite tastes.

Live Music: Rocky Mountain Grateful Dead Revue

3:15-5:45 p.m., Beaver Creek Village

These Rocky Mountain musicians play music inspired by the Grateful Dead.

Sunday

Bloodies & Bluegrass

8:45-9:45 a.m., Beaver Creek Village

The free pre-race Bloodies & Bluegrass event will take place ahead of the giant slalom race.

Giant slalom race

9:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m., Red Tail Stadium

Giant slalom is characterized as being the discipline requiring the most technical skill.