Birds of Prey full weekend schedule of races, events at Beaver Creek
Silent Disco, Beers of Prey and more taking place at Beaver Creek around the World Cup races
Friday
Super-G race
10:45 a.m. to 1 p.m., Red Tail Stadium
This race is a cross between downhill and giant slalom with more frequent turns.
Live Music: The Drunken Hearts
2-3:45 p.m., Beaver Creek Village
Mixing mountain spirit with the twang of the South, The Drunken Hearts is a five-man band that met and lives in the Boulder/Denver area of Colorado.
Athlete Signing
4-5 p.m., Gorsuch
Meet this year’s U.S. athletes taking on the Birds of Prey.
Silent Disco
4-6 p.m., Beaver Creek Village
It’s time to shake your tail feather at this new event. Birds of Prey Way will feature festivities throughout the day Friday, including the Silent Disco.
Ice Skating
4-6 p.m., Beaver Creek Village
Free ice skating takes place in the open-air skating rink centrally located in Beaver Creek.
Daily Giveaway
4 p.m., Beaver Creek Village
Daily giveaways include goods from event partners GoPro and Smartwool.
Warren Miller’s ‘Timeless’
6:30 p.m., Vilar Performing Arts Center
After seven decades of celebrating skiing and snowboarding, Warren Miller Entertainment’s “Timeless” builds on the anticipation of another winter season. Tickets cost $21.
Saturday
Bloodies & Bluegrass
9:30-10 a.m., Beaver Creek Village
The free pre-race Bloodies & Bluegrass event will take place ahead of the downhill race.
Downhill race
11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Red Tail Stadium
Known as North America’s downhill, this is the most exciting event in alpine ski racing with racers exceeding 80 mph.
Live Music: Whitacre
1-2:45 p.m., Beaver Creek Village
Whitacre is a rock band based in Denver.
Beers of Prey
2 p.m., Beaver Creek Village
Tickets are $35 for Beers of Prey, featuring limited release and fan favorite tastes.
Daily Giveaway
3 p.m., Beaver Creek Village
Daily giveaways include goods from event partners GoPro and Smartwool.
Live Music: Rocky Mountain Grateful Dead Revue
3:15-5:45 p.m., Beaver Creek Village
These Rocky Mountain musicians play music inspired by the Grateful Dead.
Warren Miller’s ‘Timeless’
6 p.m., Vilar Performing Arts Center
After seven decades of celebrating skiing and snowboarding, Warren Miller Entertainment’s “Timeless” builds on the anticipation of another winter season. Tickets cost $21.
Sunday
Bloodies & Bluegrass
8:45-9:45 a.m., Beaver Creek Village
The free pre-race Bloodies & Bluegrass event will take place ahead of the giant slalom race.
Giant slalom race
9:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m., Red Tail Stadium
Giant slalom is characterized as being the discipline requiring the most technical skill.