Birds of Prey gets go-ahead from FIS

It’s official: the International Ski Federation has given the green light to go ahead with the Xfinity Birds of Prey Audi FIS Ski World Cup scheduled for Dec. 6-8 in Beaver Creek.

It’s part of the process for every Audi FIS Ski World Cup that the site must pass a snow control ahead of the races to ensure course quality.

Beaver Creek has received 10 inches of snow in the past 48 hours, and the Xfinity Birds of Prey racecourse is covered in snow top to bottom.

“It’s looking beautiful up there thanks to Mother Nature and hard work from the Beaver Creek Mountain team,” said Sarah Franke, vice president of operations and marketing for the nonprofit Vail Valley Foundation, which organizes the event each year. “We look forward to welcoming the ski racing world to our community again for the Xfinity Birds of Prey and all the surrounding festivities.”

After downhill training runs earlier in the week, Beaver Creek will host a super-G on Dec. 6, a downhill on Dec. 7 and giant slalom on Dec. 8

Beaver Creek Village will come alive with a jam-packed weekend of events including a welcome party, a silent disco presented by TIAA Bank, the Beers of Prey beer tasting presented by Ballast Point, live music, Warren Miller movie screenings and more. Events will take place in Beaver Creek Village Dec. 5-8. See the full schedule of events at bcworldcup.com.

The event is organized by the nonprofit Vail Valley Foundation in partnership with FIS, United States Ski and Snowboard, Vail Resorts, the Beaver Creek Resort Co., Beaver Creek Resort, Xfinity and TIAA Bank.