Bizwatch: Cloud9 Salon now open and accepting appointments in Beaver Creek

Business name: Cloud9 Salon.

Location: 210 Offerson Road, Beaver Creek (St. James Place, Beaver Creek Village).

Date opened: Dec. 18, 2017.

Owner: Kathrin Evancho.

Contact info: Call 970-401-4096 or email salon@c9salonletyoushine.com.

What goods or services do you provide? We provide bridal, hair and nail services. We can accommodate any bridal party size at the salon or on location. We offer blowout styles, haircuts, color, hair extensions, and men's cuts. A barber coming soon for hot shaves! For nail services we offer manicures, pedicures, and gel manicures.

What's new or exciting at your place? Everything! We remodeled everything and our salon is very welcoming and modern. We have a cozy drink station with Starbucks coffee, hot tea, and Lindt Lindor chocolates. You can "Netflix and chill" on our 55-inch screen while you get your nails done.

What strategy do you use to differentiate your business from your competition? Our attention to detail with every single client really sets us apart. We make our clients as comfortable as possible and communicate all of their needs and wants before we begin any service. Cloud9 Salon is a Kevin Murphy Salon. Kevin Murphy is an amazing product and color line because it is "Skincare For Your Hair." Kevin Murphy hair products are formulated with the same philosophy commonly found in the world's best skin care formulations, with a focus on being sulfate/sulphate-free, paraben-free and cruelty-free.

We also love to give back to community. We find this very important because we love our community and like to do anything possible to support the Vail Valley. We currently have a partnership with Shaw Cancer Center to help patients feel beautiful and take away some of the stress in their lives. We also recently donated our stylist, Tiffani, to style models and a service package for the auction for Project Funway, a fundrasier for Eagle County Schools. Thank you to everyone who donated!

What philosophy do you follow in dealing with your customers? We treat every client with professionalism and kindness. You will always feel welcomed and accepted here at Cloud9 Salon. We also use one of the best product/color lines because every guest deserves the best!

What can your customers expect from you? Customers can expect a great service in a relaxing environment. Or, if they prefer, we will go to our guest's location so they can stay in the comfort of their home.

Tell us a little about your background, education and experience: Our owner and founder, Katie Evancho has been serving the Vail Valley for over 16 years. She began her career in skin school and quickly learned her true passion is hair. During her time at Allegria Spa, located in the Park Hyatt in Beaver Creek, she introduced bridal services to the salon and built up to her biggest bridal season to 56 brides. Her work has been featured in Martha Stewart, Rocky Mountain Bride and Society Bride Style magazines. After Katie reached her goal of working a decade at Allegria Spa, she was ready open Cloud9 Salon. Her specialties are perfected blow-out styles, foiling, blondes and, of course, anything bridal. Once Tiffani Lyon, stylist and bridal coordinator, heard about Katie's vision with Cloud9, she jumped on board from Allegria Spa. Tiffani received her education from the Paul Mitchell School in Phoenix under Linda Yodice and Scott Cole. During her time in Arizona, Tiffani loved doing fashion shows in Scottsdale and was awarded for her sleek Vidal Sassoon-inspired bob haircut.

Watch for Katie's work coming out in Spring and Fall edition of Rocky Mountain Bride!

Remember: Great hair doesn't happen by chance, it happens by appointment!