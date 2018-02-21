Bizwatch: Local American Family Insurance office has a Lego theme

Tell the story of your Vail Valley business with a Bizwatch feature in the Vail Daily. To learn more, email Vail Daily Business Editor Scott Miller at smiller@vaildaily.com , or call 970-748-2930.

Business name: American Family Insurance — Trace Tyler Agency Inc.

Location: The Riverwalk in Edwards.

Date opened: Jan. 1, 2015.

Owner: Trace Tyler.

Contact information: Call 970-926-4370.

What goods or services do you provide? We are a multiline insurance agency. We offer home, auto, life and business insurance, including homeowners associations and small businesses.

What's new or exciting at your place? We moved into our new office in June of 2017. Being a Lego collector, the office is built out with Lego bricks for the walls and my collection is on display throughout the office. There is no office like it in Colorado.

What strategy do you use to differentiate your business from your competition? In addition to our Lego environment, we treat our clients like family and are friendly, helpful and strive to bring value to our clients.

What philosophy do you follow in dealing with your customers? We use a value based approach and educate our clients as to their insurance, coverage and provide solutions to any gaps in coverage.

What can your customers expect from you? Our clients experience a friendly and fun atmosphere. We are all knowledgeable and want to give our clients the best insurance experience and value for their money. We review their policies and explain coverages, as well as make recommendations to ensure they are adequately protected.

Tell us a little about your background, education and experience: I am originally from Illinois and moved to Colorado, and have been with American Family since 2001 in various roles as a life insurance specialist, agent and district manager. I am consistently a top agent in the company and have numerous insurance designations which make me extremely knowledgeable. I am also a licensed attorney with my master's in law in taxation. I practice part-time, handling estate planning and probate matters.

What is the most humorous thing that has happened at your business since you opened? Clients love coming into the office and seeing our Legos. It is definitely a conversation starter and puts clients as ease. We had to build our Lego wall a couple of times. Some of the blocks were damaged and we had to reassemble the office once the new blocks arrived. It was a fun time playing with giant Legos.