Bizwatch: Rocky Mountain Audiology can help with hearing loss, other problems

Business name: Rocky Mountain Audiology.

Location: Edwards in the Edwards Corner Building and Glenwood Springs in the Van Rand Center.

Date opened: 2011 in Edwards and 2014 in Glenwood Springs.

Owner: Dr. Daria Stakiw.

Contact info: Email dr.daria@rockymountainaudiology@com, call 970-926-6660 or go to http://www.rockymountainaudiology.com.

What goods or services do you provide? Rocky Mountain Audiology is Western Colorado's hearing and tinnitus experts. We specialize in helping those with hearing loss by providing diagnostic hearing testing for patients of all ages, conducting hearing aid evaluations to determine what technology is best for each individual, hearing aid fittings and repairs on all makes/brands, tinnitus assessments and management options as well custom noise protection for local musicians and anyone wanting to protect themselves recreationally or occupationally.

What's new or exciting at your place?

We are always proud to be able to give the "gift of hearing" to our local patients who are unable to financially afford hearing aids.

I am excited to have our existing patients try new hearing aid technology to improve their qualify of life and have the flexibility to have connectivity to their cell phone, TV, etc.

Rocky Mountain Audiology is also now a VA Choice Provide clinic which allows us to serve our local veterans at no fee to them.

What strategy do you use to differentiate your business from your competition? My personal mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of people affected by hearing concerns. I am wholeheartedly committed to my patients' well being. I strive to allow each patient to achieve their highest potential as they improve their effective communication with others. I am committed to ongoing continuing education and am also board certified in audiology, providing the latest in hearing technology, and serving patients with compassion and understanding.

Our clinic also has the ability to bill your health insurance as a courtesy for you, and many patients do not know that they have a hearing aid benefit included in their commercial health insurance.

What philosophy do you follow in dealing with your customers? We live by our mission statement: to maintain the highest integrity of hearing health care, provide excellent quality hearing care, be a positive influence in each patient's care and deliver superior customer service to each patient; treat every patient with respect, respect the needs of every patient, show compassion to all patients and help them maintain healthy hearing throughout their lives.

What can your patients expect from you? My patients can expect for me to always have the time to listen. I understand how difficult, frustrating and isolating hearing loss can be. My philosophy is to provide my patients with treatment and recommendations, which may also include referrals to other professionals in our valley.

Rocky Mountain Audiology only offers the best hearing instruments available based on several factors including lifestyle, the severity of the hearing loss, the impact of the hearing loss on communication, as well as financial considerations. We strive to find the perfect match to help you "Hear Life Again!"

Tell us a little about your background, education and experience:

I am a board-certified doctor of audiology; has a Doctorate of Audiology from Salus University in Pennsylvania; is a fellow of the American Academy of Audiology, a member of the American Speech Language and Audiology Association and is registered with the Department of Regulatory Agencies of Colorado; and has published several articles in professional journals on the topics of vestibular assessment and aural rehabilitation.

I volunteer at several health fairs across the Western Slope to provide free hearing screening and counseling.

I also participate in the HEAR Now Project through Starkey to fit patients with hearing aids at no charge and designed and implemented the Gift of Hearing program to donate new hearing aids to people of the Roaring Fork and Vail valleys. So far, we have donated more than 100 hearing aids to our locals at no charge.

What is the most humorous thing that has happened at your business since you opened? Our patients keep us on our toes — I have met some amazing people in our clinic, from famous musicians, artists and politicians, to our local veterans who have some pretty funny jokes they share.