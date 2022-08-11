Bizwatch: Vail-based artist is taking private commission work

Artist Nicole Linkowski recently completed this family tree mural for a client in Vail.

Courtesy photo

Business name: Nicole Linkowski, Creative Artist

Location: Lionshead Square, Vail (a private residence where I also paint)

Date opened: 2017

Owner: Nicole Linkowski

Contact information: paint.linkowski@gmail.com , 412-841-7464, or Nicole-linkowski.pixels.com .

What goods or services do you provide? One-of-a-kind commission artwork including celebrity, pet, and family portraits, landscapes, wildlife, and most recently, a “family tree” ski mountain mural on a 9’x15’ wall in a private family residence in Vail.

What’s new or exciting at your place? The completion of the “family tree” ski mountain mural that pays homage to two families and 72 members, all of whom have a dedicated and specially named ski trail after them.

What strategy do you use to differentiate your business from your competition? I replicate photos and then create objects and images that don’t exist anywhere in the world but on my canvas and in my creative imagination. My visually appealing compositions include diverse color schemes that create perspective and build dimension. If I can see it, I can paint it, down to the precise detail.

My works of art celebrate and keep personal memories alive for clients through striking artistic imagery, expressive color, visual and physical textures, and whimsy.

What philosophy do you follow in dealing with your customers? What can your customers expect from you? I create inspiring works of art that celebrate and keep personal memories alive through striking artistic imagery, expressive color, visual and physical textures, and whimsy.

My one-of-a-kind pieces create an emotional and visual connection for each client. I work closely with each client to understand their vision and outcome and then go to work. I strive to exceed expectations.

Tell us a little about your background, education, and experience: Born in Sacramento, California, I was raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. I started painting at the age of 10 and had my first commission, a portrait of Bruce Springsteen, for a private client. This led to another commission to create a portrait of Jerry Garcia in 2018.

Many other commissions followed, including landscapes and family and pet portraits, and my first wildlife series in 2021. The “family tree” ski mountain mural was unveiled earlier this year, along with a portrait of Lady Gaga for another client.

I hold a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from Regis University and have lived in Colorado since 2017. I currently divide my time between Vail and Morrison.

What is the most humorous thing that has happened at your business since you opened? In November 2020, I was finishing up a few holiday projects at my parent’s house in Pittsburgh. My sister was in town, and she brought along her new dog, Rosie.

I spent hours putting the finishing touches on the projects in my makeshift traveling studio (Luckily, I still have many art supplies at their house). At the end of one workday, the Pittsburgh cold and ugliness of November kept us indoors for a cozy evening. I had convinced my sister to paint with me as we enjoyed a few glasses of wine. I was thrilled because my sister is a disbeliever in her creative abilities and usually shies away from paintbrushes.

I told her to not put so much pressure on the outcome and just enjoy using the different colors, to get creative with the materials. She mixed a whole spread of colors on her pallet before running to refill her glass. She placed the pallet to the side and headed out the door. Rosie, who always needs to be at her side, rushed after her, stepping through my sister’s pallet. With bright blue paint on her paws, we chased Rosie around the room, preventing her from escaping to the living room, where my mother had just installed brand-new carpet after nearly 20 years. White carpet, that is. After hearing the commotion, my father came in to help us wrangle Rosie as she left blue paw prints all across the room, furniture and carpet. Finally, we were able to get to her and clean her little cerulean blue paws.

We spent a long time cleaning up the mess, hoping my mother’s head wouldn’t explode after yet another paint disaster in my childhood bedroom. The lesson to learn here is not to leave your paints in the pathway of little paws!