Here’s a look at 2025 summer lineups for Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail and Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek, so far
The Black Crowes, Louis C.K., Leon Bridges and more take local stages in coming months
Excitement for summer concert season is already starting to kick in. The Vail Valley Foundation, the local nonprofit which operates Vail’s Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater and Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek, has been busy ramping up that excitement with several announcements of big concerts and live performances coming to the valley starting in late spring, throughout the summer and into fall. Below is all that has been announced, so far.
Summer 2025 performances at Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail
- May 19-22: ‘Under the Stars’ presented by Vail Valley Academy of Dance
- May 25: Leon Bridges with with special guest Kashus Culpepper
- May 29: Michael Franti & Spearhead
- June 1: Louis C.K.
- June 5: Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue with Bonfire Dub
- June 6: Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway with The California Honeydrops and Band of Gringos
- June 7: Steel Pulse & Mike Posner with The Original Wailers
- June 14: Trevor Hall with Fruit Bats
- June 17: BERTHA: Grateful Drag (Bulleit Hot Summer Nights free series)
- June 19-July 31: Bravo! Vail Music Festival (visit BravoVail.org for full list of performances)
- June 20: O.A.R. with Blind Melon
- June 24: Maggie Rose (Bulleit Hot Summer Nights free series)
- July 4: Patriotic Concert with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra (presented by Bravo! Vail)
- July 8: Those Crazy Nights – Journey Reimagined (Bulleit Hot Summer Nights free series)
- July 15: Alo (Bulleit Hot Summer Nights free series)
- July 25-Aug.5: Vail Dance Festival (visit VailDance.org for full list of performances)
- Aug. 8-9: The String Cheese Incident
- Aug. 12: Melissa Etheridge
- Aug. 17: Wilco
- Aug. 19: The Man In Black: A Tribute to Johnny Cash (Bulleit Hot Summer Nights free series)
- Aug. 21: Joe Russo’s Almost Dead
- Aug. 26: Ray LaMontagne with The Weather Station
- Sept. 9: Andy Frasco & The U.N. (Bulleit Hot Summer Nights free series)
- Sept. 13: The Black Crowes
- Sept. 16: VVF Community Concert (Bulleit Hot Summer Nights free series)
For tickets and information, visit GRFAVail.com.
Summer 2025 at Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek
Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek is also rolling out an exciting summer season calendar full of of live music and events that is already starting to stretch out into the fall. Below is what has been announced so far:
- May 15: STARS for Families: Justin Roberts
- June 28: Elvis Costello & The Imposters with Charlie Sexton
- July 12: Lyle Lovett and his Large Band
- July 14: Jake Shimabukuro
- July 17: So Good! The Neil Diamond Experience
- July 27: Jacob Collier – The Djesse Solo Show
- July 31: Rhiannon Giddens & The Old-Time Revue
- Aug. 6: Jesus “Aguaje” Ramos & the Buena Vista Orchestra
- Aug. 7: Midland
- Aug. 16: Bachman-Turner Overdrive
- Aug. 28: Keb’ Mo’ and Shawn Colvin
- Sept. 10: Devon Allman’s Blues Summit
The Vilar, which takes over the majority of fall and winter programming once The Amp has its seasonal closure, will also be getting October off to a spooky start with the national Broadway tour, ‘The Addams Family’ October 8-9. For tickets and information, visit VilarPAC.org.
