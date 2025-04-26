Here’s a look at 2025 summer lineups for Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail and Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek, so far

The Black Crowes will play at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail on Sept. 13.

Excitement for summer concert season is already starting to kick in. The Vail Valley Foundation, the local nonprofit which operates Vail’s Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater and Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek, has been busy ramping up that excitement with several announcements of big concerts and live performances coming to the valley starting in late spring, throughout the summer and into fall. Below is all that has been announced, so far.

Bravo! Vail Music Festival’s annual Patriotic Concert at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail features the Dallas Symphony Orchestra. Zach Mahone/Courtesy photo

Summer 2025 performances at Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail

Keb’ Mo’ returns to the Vail Valley Aug. 28 to play at the Vilar in Beaver Creek. Jeremy Cowart/Courtesy photo

Summer 2025 at Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek

Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek is also rolling out an exciting summer season calendar full of of live music and events that is already starting to stretch out into the fall. Below is what has been announced so far:

May 15: STARS for Families: Justin Roberts

June 28: Elvis Costello & The Imposters with Charlie Sexton

July 12: Lyle Lovett and his Large Band

July 14: Jake Shimabukuro

July 17: So Good! The Neil Diamond Experience

July 27: Jacob Collier – The Djesse Solo Show

July 31: Rhiannon Giddens & The Old-Time Revue

Aug. 6: Jesus “Aguaje” Ramos & the Buena Vista Orchestra

Aug. 7: Midland

Aug. 16: Bachman-Turner Overdrive

Aug. 28: Keb’ Mo’ and Shawn Colvin

Sept. 10: Devon Allman’s Blues Summit

The Vilar, which takes over the majority of fall and winter programming once The Amp has its seasonal closure, will also be getting October off to a spooky start with the national Broadway tour, ‘The Addams Family’ October 8-9. For tickets and information, visit VilarPAC.org .