Black Gore Drive in Vail closed for gas leak
Daily staff report
newsroom@vaildaily.com
March 11, 2019

Authorities are asking the public to avoid Black Gore Drive in Vail if possible. The road is closed due to a gas leak in the area.

The ETA for re-opening is unknown.