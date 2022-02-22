Blending the physical and spiritual at Galerie Züger Vail

“Fly Away with Me,” by Ingrid Dee Magidson, 19“ x 25", mixed media.

Courtesy image

Spend a little time with Ingrid Dee Magidson’s body of work, and a recurring question emerges — what is this world? Who are we? Her artwork can be seen at Galerie Züger in Vail’s Solaris. In March the gallery will host an artist’s reception for her.

Magidson layers her unique mixed media pieces with depth and meaning. Her images blend Renaissance portraits, sheer fabrics, real butterflies, antique timepieces, jewelry and images of animals in sheets of acrylics, which often measure more than 8 inches deep.

Her art dances between the physical world of impermanence and the spiritual world of connection with all beings. Stories and images of royal Renaissance figures are the impetus for Magidson’s profound pieces. Most portray strong women or innocent children.

“The Renaissance portraits are about those who came before us,” Magidson explained. “They experienced the same emotions and struggles. …They remind me to be grateful and humble and have no fears, to go after what I want — the everlasting goal, which I believe is attaining a meaningful existence.”

“Follow Your Heart,” by Ingrid Dee Magidson, 38“ x 30", mixed media.

Courtesy image

Works like “Follow Your Heart” feature a multitude of antique clocks, Morpho and Monarch butterflies, musical notes representing songs of the soul, a blossoming rose near the heart and ornate jewels.

“It’s just a reminder to live your life and do what you’re supposed to do here,” she said.

Several years ago, Magidson began fusing images of animal faces atop Renaissance dresses. The inspiration came from her father, a painter and sculptor who had just passed away. She began with a Golden Retriever — the same breed her father had owned. She began by honoring “these wonderful creatures that give us so much unconditional love,” and then decided to pay reverence to wildlife, like elephants or the albino rhino, in danger of extinction.

Her latest artwork is not only getting deeper — both physically and metaphorically — but also more luminous. The sides of her boxes are now transparent, so viewers can gaze into the edges of her three-dimensional work. Foils and mirrors also add to the luminosity.

“These layered pieces take you in and take you back through time,” she said. “People see things that touch them; there’s a lot inside the shadow boxes. I love hearing what other people see. It’s just a reminder of how we are all connected.”