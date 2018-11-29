BLM citizen advisory council to discuss public land interests Dec. 6 in Silt

SILT — The Bureau of Land Management's Northwest Resource Advisory Council will meet Thursday, Dec. 6, at the BLM Colorado River Valley Field Office in Silt, 2300 River Frontage Road.

"The Northwest (Resource Advisory Council) is a diverse citizen advisory board that provides valuable perspectives for managing BLM lands in northwestern Colorado," said Andrew Archuleta, Northwest District manager.

The meeting runs from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is open to the public, with public comment periods scheduled for 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Agenda items include wild horse management, a BLM land tenure overview, mineral management, consideration of a letter supporting wildland fire mitigation and district and field manager updates.

The Northwest Colorado Resource Advisory Council is one of several citizen advisory councils to BLM Colorado. Its 15 members are appointed by the Secretary of the Interior and represent a broad range of public land interests, including livestock grazing, environmental, local government, and commercial activity.

The Northwest Resource Advisory Council advises the BLM Colorado Northwest District, which includes the Colorado River Valley, Kremmling, Little Snake and White River field offices. For more information, visit https://www.blm.gov/get-involved/resource-advisory-council/near-you/colorado/northwest-rac.