BLM lands in Eagle, Gypsum to remain open to motorized vehicles until Jan. 16 for big game hunting

In conjunction with Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s request for late season big game hunting access on public lands in Eagle County, several areas of Bureau of Land Management land will remain open to motorized vehicles until Jan. 16.

Hardscrabble Road between Eagle and Gypsum, East Castle Peak and Greenhorn/Cottonwood Creek north of Gypsum will close to motorized and mechanized vehicles from Jan. 16. to April 15 in 2021.

Annual winter closures to motorized and mechanized vehicles begin Dec. 1 in most other areas managed by the BLM’s Colorado River Valley Field Office to protect critical big game winter range and prevent road damage.

East Eagle-Bellyache Ridge with the exception of the Redneck Ridge and Boneyard mountain bike trails paralleling County Road 21 (east of Eagle) will be subject to the winter closures on Dec. 1. Most roads into these seasonally closed areas are gated.

Areas closed to motorized and mechanized use continue to be open to non-motorized and non-mechanized recreation opportunities such as hiking, snowshoeing, horseback riding and skiing, but BLM campgrounds in Wolcott and Gypsum are closed for the winter.

A complete list and maps of the areas affected by these winter closures are available at https://go.usa.gov/xP64j and at the Colorado River Valley Field Office in Silt, 2300 River Frontage Road.

“We appreciate the public’s cooperation in helping us protect wildlife and public lands,” said BLM Colorado River Valley Field Manager Larry Sandoval.

Vail Daily file photo: A small heard of deer graze peacefully along the road to Bellyache Ridge near Red Sky Golf course. Bret Hartman

Vail Daily.

People who use BLM-managed lands in the winter can help reduce stress to wintering deer and elk by observing wildlife from a distance and keeping dogs under control, preferably leashed.

For additional information or to report violations in these areas call the BLM Colorado River Valley Field Office in Silt, 970-876-9000.