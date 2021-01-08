Bluebird Backcountry cites positive COVID-19 cases for closure

Bluebird Backcountry co-founders Erik Lambert and Jeff Woodward wrote in an email Thursday that the backcountry ski area will close through Monday because someone who skied at Bluebird Backcountry last weekend has since tested positive.

The ski area suspended operations for five days while Bluebird’s staff quarantines and awaits test results. As of Thursday morning, Bluebird expected to reopen Thursday, Jan. 14.

The co-founders said the ski area has informed all parties who might have been exposed last weekend. Guests who already have reservations for this weekend can reschedule to a future date this season that has availability or receive a full credit or refund.

Bluebird opened last winter with 1,200 private skiable acres of guided backcountry terrain near Kremmling.