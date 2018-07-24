 Bobcat sighting in Avon off Buck Creek Road and Walking Mountains Lane | VailDaily.com

Bobcat sighting in Avon off Buck Creek Road and Walking Mountains Lane

As of 4:02 p.m. on Tuesday, July 24 a bobcat with two cubs was seen at the Avon Police Department off of Buck Creek Road and Walking Mountains Lane in Avon.

Please do not approach for the cats safety and your own. 

 