Bobcat sighting in Avon off Buck Creek Road and Walking Mountains Lane
July 24, 2018
As of 4:02 p.m. on Tuesday, July 24 a bobcat with two cubs was seen at the Avon Police Department off of Buck Creek Road and Walking Mountains Lane in Avon. Please do not approach for the cats safety and your own.