Bodies of two backcountry skiers found in avalanche debris near Silverton

An aerial shot of an avalanche near Silverton that killed two skiers on Saturday. (Colorado Avalanche Information Center)



The bodies of two backcountry skiers were found in avalanche debris near Silverton on Saturday.

The skiers were reported overdue and later found dead in an area known as “the Battleship,” which is southeast of Ophir Pass.

“In the dark from a helicopter, rescuers could see a large avalanche and ski tracks,” the Colorado Avalanche Information Center said in a preliminary report on the slide. “The two skiers were later found buried in the avalanche debris.”

The San Juan County Office of Emergency Management said an operation to recover the bodies was underway Sunday. The victims were identified as 55-year-old Albert Perry and 51-year-old Dr. Jeff Paffendorf. Both were from Durango.

The deaths come after a backcountry skier was killed in an avalanche near Crested Butte on Friday. The Crested Butte News identified the skier as Jeff Schneider, an avid backcountry skier known as “Schnoid.”

Read more from Jesse Paul via The Colorado Sun.

The Colorado Sun is a reader-supported news organization dedicated to covering the people, places and policies that matter in Colorado. Read more, sign up for free newsletters and subscribe at coloradosun.com.