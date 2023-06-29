Body found in Red Sandstone Creek in Vail identified as 21-year-old Gypsum man

A body found in Red Sandstone Creek in Vail on Wednesday has been identified as 21-year-old Jair Brayan Caja Naupari of Gypsum. The man was pronounced dead on scene.

The Vail Police Department said there is currently no indication of foul play.

Naupari had been missing since June 23; his family filed a missing persons report with the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office on June 25.

The Vail Police Department, Vail Fire Department and Eagle County Paramedic Services responded to a report of a body in Red Sandstone Creek in the 900 block of South Frontage Road in Vail at 4 p.m. on Wednesday. The call was made by a person who was fly fishing in the area and saw the body.

“Responders located a male in the creek who was pronounced dead on scene,” according to the Vail Police Department. “Vail Police detectives are actively investigating the death in collaboration with the Eagle County Coroner’s Office and Eagle County Sheriff’s Office. Cause of death will be determined following an autopsy.”

Those with any information about Naupari or his whereabouts since June 23 are asked to contact the Vail Police Department at 970-479-2201 or email vailpolice@vailgov.com .

A previous version of this story incorrectly identified the waterway in which the man was found; the correct location is Red Sandstone Creek in Vail.