Body found in Rocky Mountain National Park

Officials at Rocky Mountain National Park believe they have found the body of a Greeley man who was reported missing on Sunday.

The body was found in a steep, scree-covered area above Mirror Lake on the northwest side of the park. Park officials it is Aragorn Spaulding, 37, of Greeley.

On Monday morning, the park began ground search efforts finding his car at the Corral Creek Trailhead and continued search efforts into Tuesday morning, using aerial reconnaissance and dog teams.

Park rangers completed the recovery operations via helicopter, and the body was transferred to the Larimer County Coroner’s Office.

The cause of death is still under investigation.