Body recovered from the Eagle River west of Edwards

A report of a body pinned on rocks in the Eagle River was received around 3:45 p.m Friday.

A full rescue operation was immediately called to the Eagle River about a ½ mile west of Squaw Creek Road between Edwards and Wolcott. In a massive cooperative effort between the Eagle River Fire Protection District, Vail Mountain Rescue Group, Eagle County Paramedics, Eagle County Sheriff’s Office and the Vail Public Safety Communications Center, the body of an unidentified person was recovered.

Ongoing efforts to positively identify the body and determine a cause of death are being led by detectives with the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office and the Coroner’s Office. Foul play has not been ruled out at this time.

If you think you may have any information about this incident, please call the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office at (970) 328-8500.