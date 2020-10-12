Boebert: Standing on the right side of freedom

Lauren Boebert

Special to the Daily

Last fall, I told presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke, “Hell no, you won’t take away our guns,” which quickly became a national rallying call to protect our Second Amendment rights.

When Gov. Polis and Denver’s liberal legislature passed the National Popular Vote Compact, I volunteered months of my time and effort to make sure we could stop California from stealing our votes for president.

Most recently, I have been in the fight for our collective livelihoods as one of many small business owners in our country who is dealing with the devastating economic fallout from the global pandemic.

In each of these examples, my motivation was and will continue to be clear: We must always stand on the right side of freedom and keep our Constitutional rights secure.

Too often, in too many ways, we are too quick to concede these principles based on fear or incomplete facts. Too often, our leaders fail to stand up for our freedom.

That’s why I am running for Congress.

As your representative, I will always put individual freedom first, and I will never forget the government is supposed to both defend our individual rights and our collective safety.

What does this mean in practical terms?

In Congress, I won’t vote in favor of any budgets unless they balance in a reasonable amount of time; our national debt is unsustainable.

I will never support amnesty; that allows law-breakers too much incentive to continue breaking the law.

I support comprehensive immigration reform as long as it first includes securing the border.

I will hold those in government accountable who refuse to abide by the laws of our country.

I’ll fight to eliminate the Federal Department of Education because education should be done at the most local level possible.

I won’t bail out irresponsible state and local governments. I support term limits for all politicians.

I will vote to keep taxes low and spend more responsibly because the government doesn’t have a revenue problem, it has a spending problem.

And, I will never appease the far-left liberal socialist agenda on the false hope that it will somehow support a conservative policy down the road.

At the beginning of my campaign, I signed and published my Contract with Colorado to share key policy positions and the principles that will guide my decision-making in Congress.

During my primary, I shared the information above with Republican voters. I will not waver on my principles now just because we’re in the general election and it’s the politically expedient thing to do. I will not pander to you just to win an election.

The same cannot be said of my Democrat opponent. Far from it.

I expected Diane Mitsch Bush to lie about my policy positions, but she also decided to lie about her own far-left socialist policies. She even started lying about her party affiliation.

Did you notice every commercial she runs claims she’s an Independent instead of a Democrat?

It’s not pretty, it’s politics, and it’s exactly what voters hate about the election process.

For years, Diane supported and campaigned on Bernie Sanders’ plan to have the government take over our health care, forcing upwards of 150 million Americans to be kicked off their private health insurance while the government rations our care and decides when, where and how much care you and your family receive. This horrible policy doesn’t sit very well with voters like you, so now Diane simply lies about her health care policies to fit a poll-tested narrative. What garbage.

We should never allow politicians to try to scare our seniors or veterans or our most vulnerable about their health care in an effort just to win an election.

I’ve been very clear that the promises made should be promises kept. I’ll never vote for legislation that would take away health insurance but I will fight for better access, affordability, portability and price transparency.

As your representative, I will proudly make the case for our shared American values. I will fight for good-paying jobs. I will support our local energy, agriculture and steel industries. And I will always have your back.

This election is a choice between freedom and prosperity or more government control of your life. I’m proud to be on the side of freedom.

I’d appreciate the opportunity to show you what that type of leadership can achieve for all of the hard-working, God-fearing wonderful people that call our district and nation home.

Lauren Boebert is the Republican candidate running for U.S. House of Representatives to represent Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District.