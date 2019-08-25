Bomb threat called into 911 prompts evacuation of SunRiver condos in EagleVail

UPDATE as of 1 a.m.: Officers from various law enforcement agencies are continuing to sweep SunRiver condominiums in EagleVail looking for an explosive device after a bomb threat was called into 911 at 10:37 p.m. Sunday night.

Eagle County emergency officials issued an evacuation order just before 11 p.m. Sunday for all persons living, working, or traveling in the vicinity of the SunRiver apartments on Highway 6 after the bomb threat came into Vail Dispatch.

“Basically, they determined that until they find something, they deem it as credible,” said Amber Mulson-Barrett, a public information officer with the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office. “They went and closed down the road, set up an evacuation center at the Avon Transit Center.”

An evacuation center operated by Eagle County Sheriff’s Office is available at 500 Swift Gulch Road.

Mulson-Barrett said officers are following up on leads with the number where the threat originated and also have a possible lead on the vehicle of the suspect. So far, a bomb squad from Jefferson County has not been called in.

“The bomb squad has been put on notification,” Mulson-Barrett said.

Law enforcement remains on the scene clearing the buildings with management as quickly as possible to ensure the safety of the community and residents. Updates will be posted at http://www.ecemergency.org/ and on the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office Facebook and Twitter as soon as they are available.

Mulson-Barrett said there were fire crews and emergency medical personnel on the scene to help with the evacuation, along with officers from the sheriff’s office, Avon Police and Vail Police as well as the Colorado State Patrol.

There were a couple of elderly and special-needs residents who needed assistance evacuating, Mulson-Barrett said.

To protect yourself and your family from this dangerous situation, the following actions are strongly urged:

Leave your home or workplace immediately for a safe destination outside the hazard area via east to Post Blvd to Town of Avon transit center.

Take only pets and essential items such as medications with you.

An evacuation center operated by Eagle County Sheriff Office is available at 500 Swift Gulch Rd. If you need evacuation assistance due to a disability or special needs, call 970-479-2201. Do not call 911 unless you have a serious personal emergency. For further information, go to http://www.ecemergency.org.

En efecto inmediatamente, y hasta nuevo aviso, Oficiales de Emergencia del Condado de Eagle han emitido una orden de evacuación para todas las personas que viven, trabajan o están viajando en el área de Sun River 39377 Hwy 6 in Eagle Vail . Esta área está en riesgo inmediato de a bomb threat.

Para protegerse a usted y su familia de esta situación peligrosa, se pide encarecidamente tomar las siguientes acciones :

Abandone su casa o lugar de trabajo inmediatamente hacia un destino seguro fuera del área de peligro east to Post Blvd.

Lleve con usted solamente sus mascotas y objetos personales esenciales como medicamentos.

Un centro de evacuación operado por Eagle County Sheriff Office está disponible en 500 Swift Gulch Rd. Si necesita asistencia para evacuar debido a alguna discapacidad o necesidad especial, llame al 970-479-2201. No llame al 911 a menos que tenga una emergencia personal seria. Para más información vaya a http://www.ecemergency.org.