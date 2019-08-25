Bomb threat prompts evacuation order for Sun River area

For live coverage of this incident, click here.

Effective immediately, an evacuation order is in effect for all persons living, working or traveling in the vicinity of Sun River 39377 Hwy 6 in EagleVail until further notice.

To protect yourself and your family from this dangerous situation, the following actions are strongly urged:

*Leave your home or workplace immediately for a safe destination outside the hazard area via east to Post Blvd to Town of Avon transit center.

*Take only pets and essential items such as medications with you.

[*Instruction related to school children if applicable, e.g. Do not pick up your children from school. They are being evacuated by school officials.]

An evacuation center operated by Eagle County Sheriff Office is available at 500 Swift Gulch Rd. If you need evacuation assistance due to disability or special needs, call 970-479-2201. Do not call 9 1 1 unless you have a serious personal emergency. For further information, go to http://www.ecemergency.org.

En efecto inmediatamente, y hasta nuevo aviso, Oficiales de Emergencia del Condado de Eagle han emitido una orden de evacuación para todas las personas que viven, trabajan o están viajando en el área de Sun River 39377 Hwy 6 in Eagle Vail . Esta área está en riesgo inmediato de a bomb threat.

Para protegerse a usted y su familia de esta situación peligrosa, se pide encarecidamente tomar las siguientes acciones :

* Abandone su casa o lugar de trabajo inmediatamente hacia un destino seguro fuera del área de peligro east to Post Blvd.

*Lleve con usted solamente sus mascotas y objetos personales esenciales como medicamentos.

[*Instruction related to school children if applicable, e.g. Do not pick up your children from school. They are being evacuated by school officials.]

Un centro de evacuación operado por Eagle County Sheriff Office está disponible en 500 Swift Gulch Rd. Si necesita asistencia para evacuar debido a alguna discapacidad o necesidad especial, llame al 970-479-2201. No llame al 9 1 1 a menos que tenga una emergencia personal seria. Para más información vaya a http://www.ecemergency.org.

Visit ecemo.org for more information.