Bonfils Blood Center announces it is changing its name to Vitalant

DENVER — Blood Systems has announced that its 10 blood center brands, including Bonfils Blood Center, will unite under a new name: Vitalant.

As one of the nation's oldest and largest comprehensive transfusion medicine organizations serving local communities across 40 states including Colorado, Vitalant's 127 nationwide donation centers and 30,000 mobile blood drives welcome more than 780,000 donors who supply 1.8 million donations per year.

"Our organization has grown to encompass blood donation centers and specialty services from coast to coast. As transfusion medicine leaders, we embrace this opportunity to combine our innovative capabilities," said Vitalant President and CEO Dave Green. "We invite the public to join us in generating more vital donations to transform even more lives in communities across the United States."

The 10 donation center brands that come together collectively under the name Vitalant are: Blood Centers of the Pacific, BloodSource, Bonfils Blood Center, Central Blood Bank, Community Blood Services, Inland Northwest Blood Center, Lifeblood, LifeShare, LifeSource and United Blood Services, in addition to the umbrella organization Blood Systems, including its research institute and specialty laboratory. Vitalant's national headquarters is in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Vitalant will maintain the same community-based staff in every donation center. In Colorado, Vitalant has eight donation centers and hosts up to a dozen blood drives daily. For more information, go to http://www.vitalant.org or call 303-363-2300.