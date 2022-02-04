Bonfire Brewing evicted from taproom space in Eagle

The Bonfire Brewing taproom has been closed since November.

Nate Peterson/Vail Daily

Bonfire Brewing has been evicted from its former taproom space in Eagle as of Jan. 31. A Notice to Quit sign was placed into effect on Dec. 15, 2020, which required the company to vacate the property by no later than midnight on Jan. 31.

“This Notice to Quit shall serve as a notice required by statute to terminate any tenancy which you believe might exist on the grounds that you, are now and, will thereafter be, in possession of the premises without the landlord’s permission,” the notice reads. “Accordingly, you are notified to quit the premises and surrender possession of the same no later than midnight on Jan. 31, 2022.”

The Bonfire Brewing taproom had been temporarily closed since Nov. 21.

The property owners, Butters Investments LLC, do not wish to comment on the relationship with their former tenant, but said that they have a new tenant coming into the space in 2022, and that the location will remain a tavern. They plan to release more detailed information about the tenant in the upcoming months.

A Notice to Quit sign was posted on the Bonfire Brewing taproom’s window in December.

Nate Peterson/Vail Daily

According to Philip Jessen, a Bonfire Brewing board member and Class A Shareholder, the termination of the lease resulted from an inability to agree on terms that suited both parties.

“In contacts with the landlord it became apparent that opinions and preferences substantially differed on the terms for continuing the lease,” Jessen said. “One opinion was to continue the lease on a month-to-month basis. The other opinion was to negotiate a lease of a longer term, anywhere between one and five years, thinking that this would lend necessary stability to the business. Unable to find common ground for a lease, the necessity to vacate did become imminent.”

Jessen said that the equipment and assets belonging to Bonfire Brewing were being moved out of the taproom and into the company’s production facility in Chambers Court.

“I am not aware of whether or not this process was able to be completed by January 31,” Jessen said.

Matthew Wirtz, the CEO of Bonfire Brewing, confirmed that the company is looking for a new space to reopen its taproom and hopes to begin serving the community again soon.

“We are continuing to work towards opening again, and hope to have good news for everyone in the coming months,” Wirtz stated in an email.