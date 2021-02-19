Bonfire Brewing releases statement thanking “outpouring of support”

“The Bonfire Brewing team is humbled by the Eagle and Colorado beer communities that have offered support after the loss of Co-Owner Andy Jessen in an avalanche in Silverton,” the Bonfire Brewing statement reads.

Special to the Daily

On Wednesday, the Bonfire Brewing team released a statement to the community, gathering ’round near and far:

The Bonfire Brewing team is humbled by the Eagle and Colorado beer communities that have offered support after the loss of Co-Owner Andy Jessen in an avalanche in Silverton. These volunteer and fundraising efforts have helped the brewery maintain operations to continue serving its community during this time of shock and grief.

In response to an outpouring of local support and to supplement unexpected expenses, Bonfire launched this GoFundMe campaign .

In addition to contributing to this GoFundMe campaign, fans and friends of Colorado beer can support the brewery during this time by purchasing Bonfire beer at the tasting room in Eagle, at restaurants, or in liquor stores across Bonfire’s distribution footprint along the I-70 Corridor and across Colorado’s Front Range. They can also purchase merchandise at the brewery or through the online store .

Last week, residents of the town of Eagle honored Andy and fellow adventurers Adam Palmer and Seth Bossung with a gathering at Eagle’s River Park that Bonfire co-sponsored . The Town of Eagle also resurrected the now notorious Christmas penis monument that Andy adamantly crusaded to keep erect in effort to “Keep Eagle Weird” last year.

Bonfire Brewing expresses deep gratitude for the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) , San Juan County Search and Rescue , and both the towns of Silverton and Eagle.

“There aren’t enough words to say thank you to Eagle, the Colorado beer community, and beyond,” Amanda Jessen says. “We’re managing this crisis and our grief as best we know how, and deeply appreciate the grace, space, and support.”

Bonfire Brewing is working with the Town of Eagle to livestream a charitable concert and memorial service for Andy, Adam, and Seth on February 28. More details will be announced later this week.

The Bonfire Brewing team and Jessen family do not have additional comments at this time. Please direct all media inquiries to Emily Hutto at coop@radcraftbeer.com .